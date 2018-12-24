Postgame Quotes - December 23, 2018

DETROIT PISTONS HEAD COACH DWANE CASEY: (On if the team didn't have the right approach for this game): “We didn't have it, whatever approach we were talking about we didn't have and it's sad because we had one of our better games against Minnesota since I been here. Getting that consistency and that approach, we are searching for it and today is a great example of if you don't bring it, we brought it in the fourth quarter, but the game is not won in one quarter. If you let a team hang around, hang around, hang around and have a 11 turnovers in the first half you put yourself in a tough position where every play, every shot and every free throw is important, and it shouldn't come to that. We should have came out today as mad as a bunch of hornets or like a wet hen, coming out playing and going to people, and we didn't do it until the fourth quarter and it's too late.”

(On the type of shots they were looking for towards the end of the game): “Either a lay-up or a three, we wanted to get a score. We got it off, started a little bit shaky, they switched everything and they did a good job. I'm going to tell you what, Atlanta played hard. They got a good young team and we knew that going in. If you don't match their intensity, there is nothing fancy but they just play hard, and we didn't meet that for three quarters but for the fourth quarter we did.”

(On overlooking a team who won eight games this season): “We said it before the game, these are tough games, trap games. It's Christmas time, guys are out of the routine, family is in town which is great, but are business is today at 4:00 p.m. and you got to come in and we got to take care of business. Sometimes it's better to be on the road at this time of year just because you have a certain focus, rhythm and orderly routine that you have during a game on the road. Again, we can sit here and make all of the excuses that we want to, but the key is we did not bring it for three quarters, bottom line. It's on all of us, coaches, players, me, whoever you want to put it on, it's on all of us. Until we all throughout the team take that attitude we are going to bring it for 48 and play hard, no matter what your contract says, no matter what your stats said in college, whatever it is if you don't play hard, we are going to be sitting here feeling this way for the rest of the year. That is the decision we are going to have to make.”

DETROIT PISTONS FORWARD BLAKE GRIFFIN: (On if the right approach was lacking today): “Uh, yes. We were just bad three quarters, and we put ourselves in the hole and we didn’t get it done at the end.”

(On how he would assess where the team is at right now): “I don’t know. We’ve got a couple days off, and we’ll come in and go over things for the (Washington) Wizards.”

(On if they’re going to try to simplify things and get back to basics to break out of this slide): “Yeah, I mean hopefully that’s the case. We’ve just got to be better, I’ve got to be better, and make shots when the team depends on them.”

DETROIT PISTONS GUARD LANGSTON GALLOWAY: (On importance of the right approach): “I think that we just have to get out of this slump right now. I think that being able to figure out a way to come out with a lot more energy, we found energy in the fourth quarter and tried to battle back. We have to have that all four quarters.”

(On what happened tonight): “I think it was just a carry-over from the other night. Our Charlotte game, we just didn’t bring it. It was frustration early in the night, we were just trying to battle our way out of it. It was kind of stuck on us. I think that once we got to the fourth quarter, we really realized that we need to figure this out. We got out of it a little bit, we’ve got to get ready for Washington on Wednesday.”

ATLANTA HAWKS HEAD COACH LLOYD PIERCE: (On tonight’s game): “Good second half by our guys. I thought we took care of the basketball, only four second-half turnovers. I thought the key to the game was us on the boards. Anytime you play with Detroit, especially with (Andre) Drummond, it’s always the point of emphasis to keep them from getting second chance opportunities. Not only did we do that, but I thought our guys did a good job on the offensive glass, of going after it, and creating second chance opportunities for us, as well. So it was a great road win going into the break, great momentum for our guys, playing with a lot of confidence and playing together.”

(On being without John Collins): “Yes, I mean it’s pro sports, and in pro sports, it’s always the next man up. We had a unique opportunity to start Dewayne (Dedmon) and Alex (Len) together, and I thought Alex embraced it and took advantage of it. He (Alex) had 17 rebounds and eight offensive rebounds, so he knew what John has done for us in the past couple of games, and he’s filled in nicely. I thought a lot of it was just with the rebounding, the effort on the glass both offensively and defensively.”

ATLANTA HAWKS CENTER DEWAYNE DEDMON: (On how it feels to win without a big piece of their offense in John Collins): “It definitely feels special. Coming into the game, we lost another body in John, so everybody else had to step up. A. Len (Alex) had a big night, 17 boards. The OG put his walker down, Vince Carter, he dropped it, and put it down for the game tonight, he had 18. It was a good game for him and A. Len.

(On his attitude going into this battle): “Just trying to be aggressive. We knew they were going to crash the glass and be aggressive. So, try to beat them up the floor, make them work a little bit more and on the defensive end, just trying to wall them up.”

ATLANTA HAWKS CENTER ALEX LEN:(On if second chance opportunities was a focus for him): “Yes, I think overall our defense just kept us in the game. We just stuck with it and kept battling. Blake (Griffin) had a lot of missed shots. Andre Drummond, had a lot of missed shots, so we were making the misses, we were guarding the ball, we were getting up and down for open opportunities.”

(On how things changed playing with Dewayne Dedmon): “It was good. It actually made it easier. We can switch together, if it’s a post-up, I go help, he’s got my back and the other way around. We’re exchangeable.”