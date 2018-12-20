Postgame Quotes - December 20, 2018

Pistons Head Coach Dwane Casey

On the win…

“Well we hadn’t won in regulation, we decided we were gonna do it the hard way, but the guys showed a lot of grit and again, win, lose or draw when we play like that, good things are gonna happen cause you’re developing winning habits. The guys stayed together, fought together. We made a lot of mistakes in the first half, but again it just shows you once the three ball starts falling; I think we were 14-for-25 in the second half and the first half, if we made some of those wide open, we would’ve had a bigger quarter in the first half. So we got to continue to keep the faith in our shooting, step into it with confidence and conviction, and good things will happen.”

On Griffin’s performance…

“He gave it everything. Here’s a guy who had IVs and everything throughout the day cause of the flu; he gave it everything. I mean he hit some big threes when he was trying to fight back and scratch back, but he played a hell of a game to be sick.”

On Bullock’s performance…

“I think it’s about playing and continuing to play. He didn’t think about the game, he didn’t think about mistakes or whatever and continued to play. Those things will work themselves out, but again it’s about the team win. I thought that Reggie willed us down. There were some great pick and rolls, he found the weak side, where the roll men are and then the kickouts, and I thought that he did one of his better jobs of finding the shooters in rhythm on the weak side.”

Pistons Center Andre Drummond

On the fuel to come back from being down 14 in the fourth quarter…

“Knowing that we were down by 14 in the fourth quarter, that was tough. Came out of the timeout when they had that run and Coach Casey was like, ‘What do you guys want to do, pack it up or win this game?’ Obviously all of us want to win. We buckled down defensively, made shots offensively. Most importantly we were having fun again while we were out there. There were still eight minutes left in the game and we figured out a way to have fun, and the game started flowing in our direction. We got good stops. Knocking down big shots. Brought it back to overtime and won the game.”

On Blake’s performance despite missing shoot around this morning due to illness…

“That’s his toughness. He shows his dedication to us. Even though he wasn’t feeling well he still put out 100% on the court today. Played very well, executed 34. He still produced as good as any night and didn’t miss a beat, even though he felt bad.”

Pistons Forward Blake Griffin

On being down 14 to start the fourth quarter…

“No hesitation on our part, we knew what we wanted to do. We wanted to fight and to get back in this game and the group that was in at the start of the fourth, just sat down, guarded and chipped away at it slowly. Guys were just making the right plays tonight, you saw that down the stretch. We did it against Boston, didn’t do it against Milwaukee, we did it tonight. You see the difference, so it was a good win.”

On taking and making 20-of-48 three-pointers…

“I think we’ve done a pretty good job of not being gun shy. There’s times where guys will fake, and maybe go and maybe not take it, but that’s just basketball. Sometimes if you don’t, you make the wrong call then you just have to live with that. But for the most part, I think we’re getting a lot of open shots and we’re taking them. Whether we make them or not. Tonight, third quarter, second half - we did. That’s the difference. We have plenty guys that are capable of knocking down shots like that.”

Timberwolves Head Coach Tom Thibodeau

On the team’s struggles in the fourth…

“The way we started the fourth. Foolish plays, fouling when there’s no reason to foul. Not playing with verticality. Giving guys their shots. 40-point quarter.”

On adjusting to Bullock/Griffin’s success…

“That was the whole thing. You have to react to what was going on in the game. They made 20 threes. Blake was wide open on one in the corner, no hand up. Next play, we do the same thing. You can’t win like that. And then the fouling, I want to get a look at it. We let them make up ground with the fouls and it’s hard to win like that.”

On getting into the bonus early in the fourth and not going to the line much…

“Again, I thought we had some drives. I thought Derrick was going to the basket and we weren’t getting calls there. I thought there was a physicality inside… I’d hate to comment until I see the film, but it seemed like it was being called tight on one side.”

On the fourth quarter struggles…

“The fourth quarter is different. You have to react to what’s going on, so that is disappointing. I think they had 78 (points) after three, and then a 40-point quarter. And then all we had to do was get a stop and give up a second shot. That can’t happen.”

On preparing for the upcoming road trip…

“Just get ready for the next one. It’s going to be challenging. That’s the challenge of this league. Obviously to win on the road you have to bring toughness, you have to bring a defense and you have to play a 48-minute game. That’s where we have to grow. There were loose balls down the stretch and there was no reaction to them. If you want to win, you have to get to those.”

Timberwolves Forward Andrew Wiggins

On Detroit’s offensive success in the fourth…

“I’m not sure. They were hitting their shots. They were just playing harder than us. We weren’t in defensively like we were the first couple of quarters.”

On blowing a fourth quarter lead…

“It sucks. Building a lead isn’t easy and we just gave it away. We still had a chance to win, all we needed was that last rebound. That’s just willpower, we needed it, but we didn’t get it. It sucks.”

On the team’s offensive struggles down the stretch…

“I couldn’t tell you. I don’t know.”

Timberwolves Forward/Center Karl-Anthony Towns

On blowing a lead late…

“We just had a lot of unfortunate events and we didn’t do what we needed to do, so that’s how it happened.”

On Detroit’s offense late in the game…

“They just made some shots. Honestly at the end of the game, they made some threes.”