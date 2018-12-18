Postgame Quotes - December 17, 2018

DETROIT PISTONS HEAD COACH DWANE CASEY: (On tonight being about expending so much energy they couldn't close): “I don't think so. I thought the second unit was the one who created that lead. They came in there and played with energy, they played hard, they played together and played with a purpose. I thought Stanley (Johnson), I know he got 20 points, but just his rebounding and his activity defensively, (Giannis) Antetokounmpo scored but he had to earn every bit of them. When you play with that kind of passion and that type of energy for long periods of time you put yourself in position to win and that group did. But again, we all remember the last part of the game, but our Achilles heel was in the second quarter. Sixteen points and they got away from us about three minutes to go in the second quarter.”

(On missing shots around the rim): “We shot forty percent in the paint and you're not going to win too many games doing that. We talked about three pointers, but we were forty percent from the three and forty percent in the paint. When we get at the rim we got to finish those, because every one of those are important. One we collapsed the defense and it gives you more open shots at the three-point line. We are going to get it, the rhythm is going to come, and it is going to come together. I loved the way we competed, we didn't put our head down. Again, with the second unit came, and I thought the first unit came in at the end and gave us a lift.”

(On Blake Griffin forcing trying to get to the rim): “No again, him having 10 turnovers is very unfortunate, he had 11 assists but 10 turnovers. With him they're not really double teaming, they're collapsing. Once he puts it on the floor or turns his back they are coming and crushing him. He's got to get a rhythm of seeing them coming, getting a feel for it and making sure his timing of passing the ball out is there. Right now he is not getting that, whether it is early in the game or late in the game, I think it's both. Again, it is a read in those situations, but I don't think he is forcing it because the other night he was kicking their butt in the paint. But it's a read, seeing where they're coming from and the timing of his pass out is really important.”

DETROIT PISTONS FORWARD BLAKE GRIFFIN: (On shooting in the paint tonight): “It's very frustrating, I don't even know that it comes down to that. I was unbelievably awful tonight, I thought we had a chance to tie it tonight despite everything I did. We're not going to win games by 10 turnovers and by making the poor decisions like I did down the stretch. I feel bad for these guys because they played so hard and got us back in this game. I wasn't there for them tonight. You can go look at a lot of things but it ultimately comes down to that.”

(On if it was the doubles tonight): “A little bit of that, it was just careless mistakes here and there. I thought maybe like two were questionable. An offensive foul here and a travel there, just careless mistakes on my part.”

DETROIT PISTONS GUARD LANGSTON GALLOWAY: (On what was the key to getting back in the game): “I think it's just our energy. Our energy in the second half was key and our second unit, we just tried to bring anything we could to the table and try to help out, that was big going down the stretch. We had a lot of opportunities to try to get the lead and continue to stretch it but we were just right there going nip and tuck the whole time.”

(On if it hurts to hesitate against a team with length): “I think that we were just trying to fight that uphill battle, especially with a lot of shots we had. It was either contested or we had like a hesitation. I think with teams like this we got to come out and really punch first to try to get ahead of them and try to knock them out early.”

MILWAUKEE BUCKS HEAD COACH MIKE BUDENHOLZER: (On what he was proud of tonight): “I think the way we were kind of able to sustain our poise and find a way to win after they made a great comeback to erase our lead and take a lead, and Stanley Johnson making a lot of shots. Just proud of the guys for making plays on both ends of the court and lots of different guys stepped up, but Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and Khris (Middleton) and Bled’s (Eric Bledsoe) defense – I think five or six blocked shots was really good, so it’s a good win for us on the road.”

(On D.J .Wilson and Sterling Brown and what he saw out of them the way they handled the matchup against Blake Griffin): “Yeah, a lot of what you just said – D.J. was really good, his activity. I thought he was making his catches tough to get him off maybe his sweet spots a little bit and Sterling’s activity, I thought he made a lot of plays, not just on Blake in general. In the second half, it was great to have another body that we could kind of throw at him and Giannis (Antetokounmpo) was in a little foul trouble from the beginning. So, just throwing different looks at him and different people and like I said, Brook (Lopez) at the back of it, really helpful.”

MILWAUKEE BUCKS CENTER BROOK LOPEZ: (On D.J. Wilson and Sterling Brown and what they meant to tonight’s win): “They were huge. Having that kind of energy from the young fellows and having them come out with that kind of confidence especially defensively, it’s so big time. It was great that they were ready for that opportunity and they came and took advantage of it.”

(On what he thought the team did well overall): “Our individual one-on-one matchups, they did what they were supposed to, they handled their job and then our team defense was great, as well. We always had four other guys that were watching and were ready to help whenever.”

MILWAUKEE BUCKS FORWARD KHRIS MIDDLETON:(On how good it felt to hit the first two threes of the night): “It felt good to get the first two going. Like I said, the last previous two games, I felt like I had some great shots that just didn’t fall for me. Tonight, I got a couple to go and then got into a rhythm and was able to make plays and play out of my spots and be aggressive with it.”

(On what the team did well against Blake Griffin): “Just the bodies that we were throwing at him. Everybody that we threw at him competed against him and made him work, made him think and second guess himself a little bit. We were also trying to make him play and grab him. He’s a great player outside the triple-double, I think. But, Sterling (Brown), D.J. (Wilson), and Giannis (Antetokounmpo) did a great job on him when their number was called.”