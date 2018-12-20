Pistons Owner Tom Gores Helps Toys for Tots Deliver More Than 10,000 Toys, Bicycles and Helmets to Michigan Families in Need

December 20, 2018 -- Thanks to a generous contribution from Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, approximately 10,000 toys, bicycles and helmets will be distributed to families in Detroit, Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and surrounding neighborhoods served by Marines and volunteers of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program this holiday season.

“Getting kids excited and bringing smiles to their faces is so important during the holidays,” said Mr. Gores. “We want to deliver a little hope and happiness to children and their families during this special time of year. We launched this effort 12 years ago and have been working with Toys for Tots for nearly a decade. It’s a great organization and we are proud to be their partner and support the important work they do.”

Mr. Gores and his wife Holly support a number of Detroit-area causes focused on improving the quality of life for families in need and contributing to the revitalization of the region and the state. They both grew up in the area and have quietly supported holiday toy distributions across Michigan since 2006 and delivered over 100,000 gifts to families, according to a spokesperson for Mr. Gores.

The Gores family’s partnership with Toys for Tots began in 2009 and has delivered over 90,000 toys to more than 34,000 children. (Prior to aligning with Toys for Tots, Mr. Gores supported similar gift-giving programs through other organizations.) After supporting the programs as a “Secret Santa” for seven years, Mr. Gores agreed in 2013 to be identified in order to encourage others to join in with contributions of their own.

“Holidays are an especially trying time for families in need and purchasing gifts is a luxury few can afford,” said Lieutenant General Pete Osman, USMC (Ret), President and CEO, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “We are very pleased to have such generous support from Tom Gores and his family whose community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 70 years through our Toys for Tots Program. Their support will help deliver joy and a message of hope to many thousands of children who otherwise might be forgotten.”

About Tom Gores

Gores, a Flint native, is Owner of the Detroit Pistons and Chairman and CEO of global private equity firm Platinum Equity. He and his wife, Holly, a Detroit area native, have for many years supported a broad range of initiatives in Michigan focused on education, mentorship, health care, economic empowerment, public safety and improving the lives of people throughout the state. In 2016, Mr. Gores launched FlintNOW, a $10 million private sector campaign to support short- and long-term relief and revitalization initiatives in response to the Flint water crisis.

About Marine Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 71-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to disadvantaged children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 251 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not for profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.