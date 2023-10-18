Pistons Mailbag - WEDNESDAY, October 18

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 15: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons during an Open Practice at Little Caesars Arena on October 15, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

As the preseason winds down and the regular season readies for its opening one week away, Pistons fans are wondering about roster needs, lineup possibilities and how Monty Williams will utilize Cade Cunningham in the latest edition of Pistons Mailbag.

@bigfella1961: What is the most glaring need on the Pistons roster after the first two preseason games?

Langlois: To get the guys not in uniform back on the court. The Pistons have played both preseason games without three players who were anywhere from dead-solid locks to be in the rotation to good bets in Bojan Bogdanovic, Monte Morris and Isaiah Livers. They also played one of the two without Jalen Duren and Cade Cunningham. So we haven’t seen what the whole of this team will look like. I think it’s the deepest and most versatile roster the Pistons have had in more than a decade, so when the injury list is barren there isn’t a glaring need. Every team has some area where they’d like a little more certainty. For the Pistons, I’d put another athletic wing player atop the list. If they could clone Ausar Thompson – if only he had a brother, preferably a twin brother, ideally an identical twin brother – they’d have the makings of a positively suffocating defensive team. That said, they’re a lot farther ahead at that spot than the last time they made the playoffs. That 2018-19 team had Wayne Ellington, Luke Kennard, Bruce Brown, Glenn Robinson III and Langston Galloway as its wing players.

@balleronthecard/IG: Is Killian Hayes the next MIP?

Langlois: Let’s do one step at a time. If Hayes can make it impossible to keep him out of the rotation, that’s a huge step given the options Monty Williams has at his fingertips this year. Hayes was given wide latitude in his first two years. It was understood, given the circumstances, that he was going to get minutes irrespective of whether he’d outplayed anyone to get them. That began to change last season and it’s clear this season – with the addition of Monte Morris, the drafting of Marcus Sasser and the presence of lottery picks Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey – that minutes will be parceled out via a combination of merit and fit this year. But Williams has volunteered since the first day of training camp that Hayes has played impressively and that matches what we’ve seen through two preseason games. If he can sustain his momentum into the season and hangs on to a spot in the rotation and builds off of that, then we can start wondering about further goals and aspirations for him.

Langlois: If it happens, it likely will be driven by a need that’s impossible to foresee at the moment. Teams had all off-season to build their rosters and most, one would presume, have addressed needs as they saw fit. But injuries can quickly send them into scramble mode. That said, the Pistons pretty clearly are attacking this season a little differently than they approached the last three. General manager Troy Weaver was clear on media day when he said his goal was to play 82 meaningful games this season. If the Pistons engage in trade, there’s a reasonable chance they’ll be as interested in addressing present needs as amassing future capital. So that might make a younger player just as likely to be dealt as one of the veterans. I would also suggest that it’s possible that one of Marvin Bagley III or James Wiseman might be a target of another team looking to beef up its frontcourt after Monty Williams’ declaration that there probably isn’t a scenario where both are part of the Pistons rotation.

@masoncox2/IG: Which big man is going to start out playing the least amount of minutes?

Langlois: While nothing is etched in stone, there appears a clear divide between Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart – likely starters at this point – and Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman. It was the second day of training camp that Monty Williams declared Bagley and Wiseman likely were battling to win the backup center position. Bagley scored 25 points after not playing in the first half of the preseason opener, then Wiseman came back with 20 points and 10 rebounds on 8 of 8 shooting in the second game. So TBD as to who wins that job. I think Bagley is probably the safer bet to start the season simply because he has more of a track record of productivity in the NBA. If all four stay healthy, that’s the blueprint I would expect to see on opening night. Two weeks into the season, we’ll see how Williams might decide to tinker with the rotation and lineup combinations.

@djdodalu/IG: What’s the likely starting lineup on opening night?

Langlois: We’ll know more – maybe – after the final two preseason games Thursday and Friday, but through two preseason games, Sunday’s open practice and everything Monty Williams has said while maintaining he hasn’t made any determinations yet the favorites appear to be Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Bojan Bogdanovic and Ausar Thompson. Williams has said that Alec Burks started the preseason games as a placeholder for Bogdanovic and he’s also expressed his desire to have a mix of veterans and young players on both the starting and second units. When Cunningham sat out the second game with a minor injury, it was Killian Hayes – and not Jaden Ivey – to start in his place. That would seem to indicate Williams is keen to utilize Ivey off the bench, where he’ll have the ball in his hands more, seemingly. No one should be surprised if Williams adjusts after a few weeks based on results. He put his units together based on hunches from what he knew of them from afar individually and how he imagined their skills would mesh. Those were educated guesses. In a few weeks or a month or two, he’ll have a firmer idea of all of those things.

@dbrisottoz: I’d love to get your thoughts on Cade Cunningham playing off ball more at the two or three. Do you think it will happen and do you think it helps this team win?

Langlois: I’ll do you one better and give you Monty Williams’ thoughts on it when asked on Monday about Cunningham playing off of the ball: “We did some today. Killian (Hayes) had it a lot and Cade was coming off of it a little bit with live-ball situations. I think he’s really effective when he has a live ball and he can see the defense without having to pound it up the floor.” Cunningham is going to be the focal point of the offense whether he's on the ball or off of it, but the Pistons have other players – Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Monte Morris and Marcus Sasser – who can serve as primary ballhandlers and give Cunningham a chance to use his size and playmaking in another way. It’s going to take some time to sort out the possibilities, but you’d rather have too many options than not enough. So will it help the team win? If it makes them more unpredictable and more diverse – if it gives them more tools to counter what defenses dial up to stop them – then yes. Eventually. A new coach, a new system and some new players to integrate coupled with the pure inexperience of some of their key ballhandlers means another dose of patience might be necessary.

@samisochimba/IG: Best team in the NBA right now?

Langlois: I suspect if you took a poll of NBA fans, Boston, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers would all get as many or more votes than Denver. I’ll stick with the defending champions. I think they’ll be able to weather the losses of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green just fine so long as Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. all stay healthy and they get reasonable development from younger players.

@axemanozh: Unfortunately, it looks like the Pistons are sticking with the “new” court design for another season. If they’re not going to bring back the superior classic design, could the keys at least be painted in red? And maybe the superimposed logo on the sidelines be removed?