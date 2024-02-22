Pistons Mailbag - THURSDAY, Feb 22

With the All-Star break behind them, the Pistons resume play tonight to start the season’s home stretch of 28 games over 53 days. That’s our jumping-off point for the latest edition of Pistons Mailbag.

@keeyzedotweet: How many of the 28 remaining games will the Pistons win?

Langlois: If you put the over/under at nine, I’d take the over. Nine more wins would get the Pistons to 17 and avoid tying the worst record in franchise history, the 16-66 mark from the 1979-80 season. That would also give them more wins after the All-Star break in barely half the games than before it in 54 games. The Pistons point differential of minus 9.0 is almost two full points better than Charlotte’s (minus 10.8), a 13-win team. But in the last 15 games, the Pistons – 5-10 over that span, which would put them on pace to win 9.3 games over the final 28 – have a differential of minus 3.7. They’ve been playing much more competitively of late and I suspect that will be the case over the season’s final seven-plus weeks even though they’ve swapped out a big chunk of the roster.

@cagreenwood79/IG: What are the next moves in the rebuild?

Langlois: Let the young core of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart and Marcus Sasser bake, play newcomers Quentin Grimes and Simone Fontecchio a ton down the stretch this season to get a firmer grasp of their capabilities and fit and accelerate their comfort and familiarity, then get to work on the most critical off-season since Troy Weaver’s hiring in June 2020. The Pistons will have a war chest – somewhere around $60 million, as of now the biggest in the NBA – to take into free agency and that will give them a good deal of leverage in an off-season that is expected to see a great deal of movement across the league. The Pistons have mostly sought place-holder veterans in the past three off-seasons – players who could serve as stabilizers amid the youth movement but not ones who factor into long-term plans. I suspect that will change this summer when they’ll be looking for players, if they’re available, who don’t immediately become flip candidates at the next season’s trade deadline. The Pistons have two young big men, Duren and Stewart, and three young guards in Cunningham, Ivey and Sasser. Adding Grimes and Fontecchio gives them a little more balance to that core to go with Thompson on the wings. Which gets us to our next question …

Langlois: The smart money is on the Pistons using their cap space via trade as opposed to out-and-out free-agent signings, though they’re going to have enough – somewhere around $60 million depending on options picked up/declined – to dip their toes in both bodies of water. But there could well be better deals to be had in the trade market this off-season, the first where the rules set forth in the new collective bargaining agreement will be in full effect and teams will face the harsher realities of blowing past the luxury-tax line. I’m not getting into specific names of free agents, but Harris has been linked to the Pistons plenty by those in the speculation business. Someone who fits that profile from a size/skills standpoint would certainly be a comfortable fit. I wouldn’t bet on the Pistons trading a future first-round pick as part of their off-season plan of attack, but I wouldn’t rule it out if it’s for a player they view as a no-doubt integral piece for their present and future.

Robert (Fruitport, Mich.): What does a fully realized Quentin Grimes look like?

Langlois: I think Grimes can become someone in the mold of his Knicks teammate, Josh Hart – a plus-plus defender and elite competitor with the stuff to be a significantly better 3-point threat than Hart. And that would be a very nice addition as a 23-year-old the Pistons are quite clearly intent on keeping for the long term. If the Pistons weren’t getting a first-round pick with light protection on it for Bojan Bogdanovic – and that would have been a stretch for a guy who turns 35 in April and has one year of team control left – then it seems Troy Weaver prioritized landing a coveted young player the Pistons would be able to fit with their core group. And Grimes, by the accounts of several league insiders, was someone that stirred significant interest. “I thought the 23-year-old was the best asset traded by any team on deadline day,” wrote The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie. The Knicks struck to improve the immediate future of a team with a chance to get to the No. 2 seed in the East and dealt from a position of strength after their big off-season acquisition, Donte DiVincenzo, nudged past Grimes in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation. Grimes came with glowing recommendations from his college coach, Kelvin Sampson, a guy with deep familiarity with the NBA and what it takes to make a mark there, so the Pistons know he’ll be a tremendous fit in their locker room and raise the competitive level of the organization. Letting Grimes spread his wings for the remainder of the season is as high on the list of things worth monitoring as anything. “We’re excited about Grimes,” Troy Weaver said after the trade. “He fits the profile we need. Doesn’t need the ball, makes shots, defends at a high level, great teammate. We expect him to step into a role to help support the young core. He’s young, so he’ll be part of the group. He was a huge target for us.”

@derpkingishot/IG: Do you guys see yourself winning a championship in the next 10 years?

Langlois: If you put that question to all 30 NBA owners, you’d get 30 enthusiastic yes votes. The reality is that even if you were guaranteed there would be no repeat winners, two-thirds of them would be shut out of the winner’s circle over any given 10-year period. And since the NBA has declared that expansion to 32 teams is coming after the new media rights deals are signed, that club will expand to at least 22 title-less franchises over the next decade. Winning championships is hard. The Pistons have three of them over their 67 years in Detroit and three puts them in an exclusive club of eight franchises. Only five – the Lakers, Celtics, Warriors, Bulls and Spurs – have more than three. So I’d say “seeing yourself” winning one in the next 10 years is aspirational, but has no real bearing on the work of getting there. The Pistons have to map out how to become a winning team first, but – more than that – how to get to sustainable winning with a runway toward legitimate title contention. Owner Tom Gores and general manager Troy Weaver have made recent statements expressing their belief in the future of the young core in place. The Pistons started a team for much of the early going this season – when Bojan Bogdanovic, Monte Morris and others were injured – where the oldest among them was Isaiah Stewart, who turns 23 in May. The unassailable truth of the NBA is that young teams get their hat handed to them often. The Pistons stand as a stark reminder. Now it’s about growing that young core, supplementing them with depth pieces – exemplified by the recent trades for Quentin Grimes and Simone Fontecchio – and then, coming this off-season, shooting for additions at the top of the roster.

@ultrahackerman/IG: Coming out of the All-Star break, how will the Pistons change strategy or lineup?