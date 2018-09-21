Detroit Pistons Host Open Practice

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons will host an open practice and team scrimmage at Crisler Center on the campus of University of Michigan on Saturday, September 29 beginning at 12:00 p.m., giving fans their first look at the 2018-19 Detroit Pistons team.

Admission to the event is free and tickets will be available first come-first served and while supplies last. Fans interested in attending the event must sign in or register for a TicketMaster account and obtain a free general admission ticket by visiting http://www.pistons.com/openpractice (six ticket limit per account). The web link will also include parking information. Guests can enter Crisler Center through the NE entrance beginning at 11:00 a.m. and all kids entering the open practice from 11:00-11:30 a.m. will have an interactive opportunity to take their own shot on the court.

The open practice and team scrimmage will conclude the organization’s week-long training camp being held at University of Michigan and will serve as the first opportunity for Detroit Pistons’ fans to watch All-NBA performer Blake Griffin, two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson and the rest of the Pistons team. Reigning NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey will lead the scrimmage and debut some of the club’s offensive and defensive schemes for the upcoming year.

The scrimmage will include player introductions as well as performances and opportunities to meet members of the Detroit Pistons Entertainment Teams. All guests are encouraged to visit special promo booths located near sections 114 and 130 on the main concourse to receive ticket information for the upcoming season and special appearances by Pistons Mascot Hooper. Full service concession stands will be available in various locations around the Crisler Center concourse.

“We are excited to host an open team scrimmage giving fans the opportunity to watch this year’s team compete for the first time,” said Dwane Casey, Head Coach for the Detroit Pistons. “Our players and coaching staff look forward to interacting with fans and providing a fun event.”

