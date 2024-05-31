Pistons draft preview: In uncertain draft, Buzelis’ high ceiling could tip scales

(Editor’s note: With the Pistons holding the No. 5 pick in the June 26-27 NBA draft, Pistons.com continues its series of draft previews with a look at Matas Buzelis. Coming Monday: Stephon Castle.)

If you’d polled NBA general managers on the night of the 2023 draft as to which player was likeliest to be the No. 1 pick 12 months into the future, Matas Buzelis’ name was likely to come up as often as anyone’s.

A year later, it wouldn’t exactly come as a surprise if Buzelis is off the board when the Pistons go on the clock on June 26 with the No. 5 pick. But there are at least a few others with shorter odds of being the first pick and at least a handful of others just as likely to be gone before Adam Silver comes to the podium to announce Detroit’s pick.

The 2024 draft is the textbook definition of a “beauty in the eye of the beholder” affair. With Buzelis, there’s an additional complicating factor that scouts won’t encounter going forward. He was part of the last G League Ignite team and its season was such a flaming disaster that it becomes difficult to properly assess the draft prospects, like Buzelis, brought in to blend with assorted former NBA veterans and aspirants.

The numbers were quite good for Buzelis, averaging 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and an eyebrow-raising 2.1 blocks a game while shooting 51 percent on 2-point attempts and doing it against players significantly older, more experienced and more physically mature. You could argue that those numbers would have made him an All-American playing against college kids had he suited up for one of the elite programs pursuing him for the past few years. Across front offices with lottery picks over the next month, they’ll be debating exactly that when Buzelis’ name comes up.

FIRST-ROUND CANDIDATE: MATAS BUZELIS

ID CARD: 6-foot-10 forward, G League Ignite, 19 years old

DRAFT RANGE: Ranked fifth by ESPN.com, fifth by The Ringer, sixth by The Athletic, sixth by Bleacher Report

SCOUTS LOVE: The idea of a fully formed Buzelis is the type of player every team covets – a big, floor-spacing, playmaking wing with optimal defensive versatility. There’s even the chance that Buzelis eventually can provide real minutes as a floor-spacing five man. Buzelis has an impressive pedigree. Both his parents played professionally in their native Lithuania and both grandfathers also have deep roots in Lithuanian basketball. Paternal grandfather Petras Buzelis captained domestic league titan Zalgiris Kaunas and was a six-time champion there. Buzelis grew up in suburban Chicago and was a five-star prospect rated the No. 7 recruit in the class of 2023 by the recruiting services consensus index. Buzelis finished his high school career at Sunrise (Kan.) Christian Academy and shot 42 percent from the 3-point line to firmly stamp himself as a high lottery prospect. Buzelis is an above-average athlete, especially for a bigger wing, whose athleticism should be amplified as he fills out and gains more functional strength. Defensively, Buzelis has consistently flashed awareness and disruptiveness off the ball and should be an easy fit in switching schemes with his size and basketball IQ.

SCOUTS WONDER: Buzelis chose the G League Ignite over college blueblood programs like Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina and the Ignite season was a colossal disaster. The NBA’s decision to pull the plug on its Ignite experiment had more to do with the changing landscape of college basketball and NIL than with the Ignite’s 2-32 record, but it will be a challenge for NBA personnel evaluators to accurately gauge Ignite prospects like Buzelis and Ron Holland given the dysfunction of its roster and the lack of capable point guard play. Buzelis, after surging as a 3-point shooter during his final prep season, shot just 27 percent from distance with the Ignite after missing the first half of the season with ankle injuries. If Buzelis projects as a playmaking wing, then a negative assists: turnovers ratio (1.9:2.1) could be problematic – though, again, on a 2-32 team it’s going to be a chore to extract statistics that reflect positively on anyone.

NUMBER TO NOTE: 197 – That’s what Buzelis weighed at the NBA draft combine and while not many 19-year-olds are physically mature enough to come in and hold their own, Buzelis is going to have a more challenging transition than most to put into practice the idea of him as a versatile, switchable, impact defender.

MONEY QUOTE: “It didn’t go how I imagined it would. We went through a lot of struggles this year. But if we’re getting better, we look at it as we’re winning. The record was tough. We had to say, ‘No one’s going to come to save us.’ You go through a lot of ups and downs, but that’s what makes you the player you are. I never second-guessed myself. If I make a decision, I’m sticking to it.” – Matas Buzelis to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on “The Woj Pod” about his decision to play for the G League Ignite

PISTONS FIT: The Pistons added Ausar Thompson through the 2023 draft and brought in Simone Fontecchio at the 2024 trade deadline, so they aren’t nearly as devoid of wings with some combination of size, athleticism and playmaking ability as they were a few years back. But every team wants a handful or more of such players these days when it wouldn’t be uncommon to play three or even four of them at a time if they can check enough of those boxes. Buzelis will be attractive to pretty much every team – at least the ones that believe in his shot coming around and his physical maturity as likely.