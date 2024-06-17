Pistons draft preview: Dillingham continues Kentucky’s guard lineage

(Editor’s note: With the Pistons holding the No. 5 pick in the June 26-27 NBA draft, Pistons.com continues its series of draft previews with a look at Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham. Coming Wednesday: Ron Holland II.)

An inevitable part of the evaluation process when vetting players for the NBA draft is the history of similar players produced by an individual coach or a particular program.

And so it is that when the 30 NBA front offices sit down to do their deep dives on Rob Dillingham, it will be a chore for them to do so without their prior evaluations of De’Aaron Fox, Jamal Murray, Tyler Herro, Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley and every other guard who donned Kentucky blue and was recruited to Lexington by John Calipari clouding their thoughts.

Many of those players, of course, have outperformed their draft slot since coming to the NBA, which can’t hurt Dillingham on draft night. Cutting through the noise to give Dillingham a proper assessment won’t be an especially easy assignment given how his pluses stand out and how his potential pitfalls are just as pronounced.

FIRST-ROUND CANDIDATE: ROB DILLINGHAM

ID CARD: 6-foot-1 guard, Kentucky, 19 years old

DRAFT RANGE: Ranked seventh by ESPN.com, 10th by The Ringer, 10th by The Athletic, fifth by Bleacher Report

SCOUTS LOVE: Dillingham’s primary appeal is his scoring potential built on a combination of dazzling ballhandling and elite quickness that allows the Kentucky freshman to get to advantageous spots and create space to get off a wide assortment of shots from floaters in the paint to off-the-dribble triples. Dillingham’s overwhelming value will be his ability to move the scoreboard via his own scoring primarily but also through the havoc he can muster with his ability to exploit the narrowest of openings and create scoring chances for teammates. Dillingham’s done it at various stops, including being named MVP of USA Basketball’s gold-medal winning effort at the 2021 FIBA Americas tournament when he averaged 15.7 points, 6.2 assists and 3.2 steals. After a year at Overtime Elite, Dillingham pledged to Kentucky despite the presence of two other highly recruited guards in his class, D.J. Wagner and Reed Sheppard, plus the return of senior Antonio Reeves. Dillingham wound up coming off the bench in all but one game but finished second in scoring (15.2) despite being fifth in minutes per game (23). Dillingham shot 47.5 percent overall but 44.4 percent from the 3-point line while taking 40 percent of his shots from three.

SCOUTS WONDER: The major concern with Dillingham is his size – he’s slight and stood just 6-foot-1 without shoes at the NBA draft combine – and how that will affect him not only defensively, the major concern, but also at the offensive end where it is going to put a premium on his ability to create separation in order to carve out a niche as a scorer. A big part of Dillingham’s offense is getting inside the defense and finishing in traffic, but he wouldn’t be the first to find the jump from college to the NBA bends that strength into a middling skill. That would then increase scrutiny on Dillingham’s ability to set up teammates and while he shows considerable potential on that score, it’s not a fully developed trait at this point. There are glimpses of top-end stuff, but Dillingham’s scoring instincts override passing opportunities often enough to leave it to guesswork as to how that all shakes out. Defensively, while Dillingham finished second to Sheppard in steals he’s likely compensating for his size and the inherent challenges it causes him by indulging in excess gambling to create those steals.

NUMBER TO NOTE: 164.2 – That was Dillingham’s weight as measured at the NBA draft combine last month, which won’t do much to mitigate concern that Dillingham is going to have a very challenging time offering even mild resistance on the defensive end.