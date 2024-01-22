DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 17: Bojan Bogdanovic #44 and Mike Muscala #41 of the Detroit Pistons high five during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 17, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)

As Cade Cunningham watched Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari go a combined perfect 5 of 5 from the 3-point arc in their second game with the Pistons on Saturday, here’s guessing his knee – officially cleared for return to basketball activities the day before – started to feel even better.

The long-term aim of the trade that brought Muscala and Gallinari from Washington almost certainly was to capitalize on the additional cap space it creates for the Pistons come summer, when they stand to have nearly $60 million in room to maneuver. But the short-term impact on the offense appeared profound on Saturday when a second unit that included Muscala and Gallinari scored a mind-boggling 85 points and connected on 15 of 23 3-point attempts.

Alec Burks, riding a torrid streak like a comet, led the way with 33 points and 7 of 14 from the 3-point line, which came two games after he tied his career high of 34 points and established a new personal best for triples in a game with eight in Monday’s win at Washington. Muscala went 4 of 4 from three and Gallinari made his only attempt as they combined for 21 points.

“We scored a lot today, obviously,” Muscala said after scoring 13 points in 14 minutes and making all four of his shots plus one free throw. “Playing with Gallo again here is fun for me. A.B. can really shoot it. He’s a threat out there, for sure. It’s fun with that group.”

Rookies Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser rounded out the bench unit with Thompson playing a superb all-around game with 22 points and nine rebounds while also getting in on the fun from the 3-point line, going 2 of 2. Sasser pitched in nine points and five assists in his 16 minutes.

Muscala and Gallinari aren’t always going to be perfect from the 3-point arc, of course, but what will remain consistent is the threat they represent and the gravitational pull they have on defenses. The resulting gaps should put smiles on the faces of Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes and Sasser – and, eventually, Monte Morris when he returns from injury. The Pistons haven’t had a center like Muscala, who in recent seasons has taken more than 70 percent of his shots from the 3-point arc and has hit over or near 40 percent for whole seasons, in a very long while. The 11-year veteran is a quick study and an easy fit.

“I think it’s just who he is. He’s one of those guys who can figure stuff out,” Monty Williams said. “He can play on any team. He’s smart. He knows when to dive, knows when to pop. He’s a connector to both sides of the floor. That’s just who Mike is. He can play with anybody.”

As for Cunningham, the Pistons announced on Friday that he would likely return in five to seven days, which could put him on track to play Wednesday when the Pistons host Charlotte or Saturday when the Wizards – with Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers in tow – visit Little Caesars Arena.

THIS WEEK IN PISTONS HISTORY

On Jan. 27, 1989, the Pistons lost a wrestling match with the Cleveland Cavaliers 80-79 and saw Bill Laimbeer’s 685 consecutive-games played streak come to an end when he wound up getting suspended for getting in a fight with Cavs center Brad Daugherty. Laimbeer, by that point resigned to being cast as the villain, declined to appeal the suspension, unlike Daugherty. “I think the best thing for me would be not to talk about the incident any more,” Laimbeer said. “I should just get ready to start playing basketball and keep my mouth shut.” Said Daugherty, “I was wrong to take a swing at him, but to put me in the same boast as Laimbeer is ludicrous.” Cleveland seemed on the rise in the late ’80s with a talented young roster that included Daugherty, Mark Price, Larry Nance, Ron Harper and John “Hot Rod” Williams. Magic Johnson famously declared the Cavs would be “the team of the ’90s.” But injuries, the prolonged excellence of the Pistons and the rise of Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls blotted out any chance of Cleveland becoming the Eastern Conference’s dominant team. The Cavs only got out of the first round of the playoffs twice in the ’90s, only once advanced to the conference finals and didn’t appear in an NBA Finals until LeBron James’ era.

WHAT’S AHEAD FOR AUSAR

The book on Ausar Thompson ahead of the 2023 NBA draft contained only one significant red flag: 3-point shooting. Through the first half of the season, it’s been the biggest chink in Thompson’s game, too, as he takes a 15.5 percent 3-point mark into the week. But the Pistons remain optimistic that Thompson, in fact, won’t be held back for long by a glaring lack of a 3-point threat. “When we watch him shoot in practice, it’s like, one day, it’s going to click,” Monty Williams said. “He’s finding out how to adapt to the space teams are giving him, especially when it’s not on a screen. We hope he continues to grow that part of his game within what we do.” A few days later, Thompson helped prove Williams right by going 2 for 2 from the 3-point arc and nearly going 3 for 3 – he had a toe on the line with a third make in his 22-point outing on Saturday against Milwaukee. Thompson began the season on a tear, averaging 11.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game through November. But as the Pistons began to get some injured players back and Thompson’s minutes were scaled back, his impact began to wane. He’s bouncing back, though, with his athleticism again revealing itself at both ends often.

THE WEEK AHEAD

MONDAY – The Milwaukee Bucks stuck around after Saturday’s 141-135 shootout that saw Damian Lillard erupt for 28 second-half points in a 45-point afternoon to overcome the 85 points the Pistons got from their bench. Giannis Antetokounmpo overcame a slow start to finish with 31 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, benefitting from getting to the foul line 22 times, making 11, while Lillard went a perfect 16 of 16. Monty Williams expressed frustration afterward with the Bucks shooting a whopping 49 free throws, six more than any other Pistons opponent has attempted this season.

WEDNESDAY – The Charlotte Hornets expect to get LaMelo Ball back – he was listed as questionable for Saturday’s loss to Philadelphia before being ruled out – after missing the previous four games and 20 before that with a sprained ankle prior to returning Jan. 12 to play four games before soreness in the same ankle again sidelined him. Since the Pistons beat Charlotte 111-99 on Oct. 27 in the season’s second game, the Hornets have gotten back suspended forward Miles Bridges, the Flint native and Michigan State product. Bridges is averaging 20.6 points and 7.1 rebounds a game. Charlotte takes a 9-31 record into Monday’s game at Minnesota.

SATURDAY – The Pistons play their second straight Saturday matinee, this one a noon start, as they host Washington. The Wizards start the week with a 7-35 record after Sunday’s loss to Denver and they’ll play a home back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday against Minnesota and Utah, two surging teams from the Western Conference. The game will mark the return of former Pistons Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers, who were sent to Washington a week ago in return for big men Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala. Bagley stepped into Washington’s starting lineup with Daniel Gafford out for his first two games and averaged 20.5 points and 11.5 rebounds, then came off the bench in Sunday’s loss with Gafford’s return. Livers has yet to play for Washington.

SUNDAY – One of the NBA’s surprise teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder, make their only appearance of the season at Little Caesars Arena to conclude the season series with the Pistons. The game was scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff, but moved up four hours to make way for the Detroit Lions 6:30 p.m. kickoff at San Francisco in the NFC championship game. The Thunder won at home back on Oct. 30 to begin the 28-game Pistons losing streak and see Jalen Duren suffer a sprained ankle. The Thunder, 29-13, start the week one game back of Minnesota at the top of the Western Conference. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a potential MVP candidate, averages 31.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists to lead the Thunder, but gets plenty of help from Jalen Williams (18.8, 4.1, 4.5) and rookie Chet Holmgren (17.3, 7.2 and 2.5 blocks).

TRIVIA ANSWER

On April 10, 2017, the Pistons hosted the Washington Wizards in their final game played at The Palace of Auburn Hills, their home when they won all three of the franchise’s NBA titles. The Pistons lost 105-101, led in scoring by Tobias Harris with 22 in 31 minutes off the bench. The Pistons starters that night: Andre Drummond, Ish Smith, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Marcus Morris and Henry Ellenson. Bradley Beal led Washington with 33 points. Current Piston Bojan Bogdanovic, obtained by the Wizards at the trade deadline for a playoff push, scored nine points in 18 minutes off of Washington’s bench. The Wizards finished 49-33, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference, beat Atlanta in six games in their first-round playoff series and then lost to Boston in a seven-game series in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Pistons finished 37-45 one season after going 44-38 and losing to eventual NBA champion Cleveland in four close games of their first-round series.