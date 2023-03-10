Pistons can’t dig out of early hole in loss to Hornets

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 9: Rodney McGruder #17 of the Detroit Pistons shoots a three point basket during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 9, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images) ( Chris Schwegler )

Three quick observations from Thursday night’s 113-103 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Little Caesars Arena

STEWART NEWS – The Pistons got two of the seven players who missed Tuesday’s 119-117 loss to Washington back – Jalen Duren and Killian Hayes – but it was balanced by news that Isaiah Stewart likely has played his last game of 2022-23. Stewart was diagnosed with a left shoulder impingement, revealed by an MRI. He missed four January games with shoulder soreness but more recently had missed the previous five games with a hip injury that cropped up in the Feb. 25 loss to Toronto. The Pistons say Stewart will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks and the season ends four weeks from Sunday, so – as with Hamidou Diallo, who’ll be re-evaluated on the same three- to four-week timeline with a Grade 2 ankle sprain – Stewart would have a very tight window to return this season. Duren and Hayes came off the bench in Thursday’s loss, Detroit’s 10th straight in the face of their mounting injury woes. Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, and Cade Cunningham were out in addition to Stewart and Diallo.Duren missed three games in October/November and five in January with injuries to either ankle before missing the past six games with bilateral ankle soreness. The Pistons got good production out of the 48 center minutes split by Duren (eight points, nine rebounds) and James Wiseman (16 and 13), but turnovers – eight in the first quarter alone – dug an early hole from which they never fully emerged. They ended up turning it over 19 times for 18 Charlotte points. Hayes, who missed two games with a left hand contusion, missed all six of his shots, finishing with one point, four rebounds and five assists in 19 minutes.

MAKING A MARK – Eugene Omoruyi’s 10-day contract ends on Sunday and, if Dwane Casey’s enthusiastic endorsement of him prior to Thursday’s game is any indication, he stands a decent shot of landing a second one. Omoruyi, coming off Tuesday’s 15-point, six-rebound outing in 22 minutes, came back with nine points and three rebounds. “One kid I’m really impressed with is Eugene – can’t even say his last name,” Casey grinned. “He’s really impressed as far as he play one, two, three, four positions, defend one, two, three four, stretch out to the three. Really impressed with him. Young man comes in on a 10-day and really impressed the entire staff.” When Charlotte opened the third quarter with an 11-5 run, Casey called a quick timeout and went to Cory Joseph and Omoruyi off the bench. Teams can sign a player to two 10-day contracts but must either let him go or sign him to a standard contract. Omoruyi played 23 games for Oklahoma City earlier this season and debuted with four games in Dallas last season after going undrafted out of Oregon, is a thickly built wing at 6-foot-7 who can play either forward spot comfortably and defend across pretty much every position. He shot 37.6 percent from the 3-point arc as an Oregon senior, a more meaningful sample size than his 27 percent mark on just 37 NBA triples.