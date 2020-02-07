Detroit Pistons Acquire Brandon Knight, John Henson And Future Second Round Pick

The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired guard Brandon Knight, center John Henson and a future second-round pick from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for center Andre Drummond.

Knight, 6-2, 182, returns to Detroit for his second stint after he was drafted by the Pistons with the eighth overall selection in the 2011 NBA Draft. Knight played for Detroit for two seasons from 2011-13, averaging 13.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.8 steals in 31.9 minutes through 141 games (135 starts). He was named to the 2011-12 NBA All-Rookie First Team, posting the highest-scoring average for a Pistons rookie since 1994-95 and finishing with the sixth-most starts (60) for a rookie in team history.

Knight averaged 4.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 15.1 minutes in 16 appearances this season for the Cavaliers. He holds career averages of 14.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 29.6 minutes in 437 games (346 starts) while suiting up for Detroit, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Houston and Cleveland throughout his eight years in the NBA

Henson, 6-9, 222, was drafted 14th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. He spent seven years in Milwaukee before he was traded to Cleveland during the 2018-19 season. Henson played in 29 games (two starts) for the Cavaliers, totaling 5.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocks in 14.2 minutes per contest. The Greensboro, North Carolina native holds career clips of 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.5 blocks and 19.7 minutes through 434 career games (154 starts).

Drummond, 6-11, 279, spent seven-plus years with Detroit, posting averages of 14.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.6 blocks in 31.1 minutes in 591 career games (540 starts). He averaged a career-best 17.8 points, an NBA-leading 15.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks in 33.8 minutes over 49 games (48 starts) this season.

A two-time NBA All-Star, Drummond ranks among the franchise leaders in a number of categories, including field goal percentage (1st, .541), rebounds per game (1st, 13.9) and offensive rebounds (1st, 2,834). Drummond also ranks second all-time in total rebounds (8,199), second in defensive rebounds (5,365), third in blocks (927), fifth in steals (823) and tied for third in total double-doubles (402).

“We are grateful for Andre’s contributions to our team, our franchise and the City of Detroit,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores. “He’s a special player who improved his game every year and represented the Pistons well both on the court and in the community. Though our paths are diverging for the moment Andre will always hold a special place here with me, and in the City of Detroit.”