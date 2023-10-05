Monte Morris gives Pistons young backcourt a jolt of savvy

Pistons fans need no reminder of the devastation that ensues when a team loses its point guard for all or most of a season. Cade Cunningham’s season-ending leg injury 12 games into the 2022-23 campaign is still too fresh.

Proof that they are infinitely better prepared to handle such calamity this season – not that they’re inviting it, of course – is irrefutable. His name is Monte Morris. And two years ago, he lived exactly that reality.

When the Denver Nuggets faced the prospect of playing the 2021-22 season minus Jamal Murray, who rose to stardom with his exploits in the 2020 “bubble” playoffs that saw the Nuggets win two epic seven-game series before losing in the conference finals to the eventual champion Lakers, it could have sent the team into a tailspin.

Instead, Morris stepped into Murray’s shoes and guided the Nuggets to a 48-win season. In 30 minutes a game, fourth on the team, Morris averaged 12.6 points, 4.4 assists and one measly turnover a game while making 39.5 percent of his 3-point shots, 54.5 percent of his 2-point attempts and 87 percent of his free throws.

If you’re doing a roundup of off-season NBA moves that flew under the radar, put the Pistons landing Morris for a 2027 second-round pick on your list.

“He’s a guy who has a historical body of work,” Pistons coach Monty Williams, who saw plenty of Morris during his time coaching in Phoenix, said after Wednesday’s first of two practices on training camp’s second day. “He understands how to play and he can settle the dust when things are getting a little out of hand.”

For a team employing primary ballhandlers as inexperienced as Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, the steady hand of Morris portends to be a welcome tonic for a young team that, as all young teams are prone to have happen, gets sped up in pressurized moments. Morris is preparing to lean into his tenure as a six-year veteran to consciously become a more vocal mentor in his return to Michigan.

“That’s going to be a good challenge for me because it’s going to be one of the first times in my career where that’s going to be something they’re going to be looking for from me,” Morris, 28, said this week. “To be a voice. With my resume and the experience I have been able to have in my career so far – being me, playing the right way, bring energy, trying to be as consistent as possible every day. Have fun with it. But (being) vocal is going to be my biggest challenge. I’m ready for it.”

Morris grew up a Pistons fan less than an hour from The Palace of Auburn Hills in Flint, where he led Beecher High to two state titles and capped his career by winning Michigan’s Mr. Basketball award in 2013. After a standout career as a four-year starter at Iowa State, Morris lasted until the 51st pick in the 2017 draft. After a year of biding his time, Morris emerged as leader of Denver’s potent bench unit, averaging 24 minutes and 10.4 points a game while establishing himself as one of the NBA’s most consistently reliable players.

He's started 166 of 342 career games, can play on or off the ball – in Denver, even point guards wind up off the ball with the offense running through two-time MVP Nikola Jokic – and plays with utmost efficiency in any role. With two long-term backcourt pieces in place in Cunningham and Ivey and rookie Ausar Thompson, 20, also capable of playing with the ball in his hands, Morris’ allergy to turnovers gives Williams another option and a model to hold up for the kiddie cohort.

“I learn about his pace. You can’t speed him up,” Thompson said. “He’s not going to let you speed him up and he’s going to get it done. He’s known for, like, no turnovers. I don’t see him get that many turnovers here, either. It’s just good to be able to watch him and share the court with him sometimes and just learn.”

“I’ve always wondered why he was a low-turnover guy,” Williams said. “He’s not a lob guy. He doesn’t take a lot of risks and he’s just smart. He understands where to and how to make things happen. I think it’s a part of his DNA.”

His love for Flint, for his home state and for the Pistons also courses through Morris’ veins. He broadcast his joy at being traded to the Pistons far and wide when the deal was made over the summer.