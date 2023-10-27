In pushing Miami, young Pistons force Heat to offer a glimpse of their soul

MIAMI, FL - Detroit Pistons open the 23-24 season at the Miami Heat Wednesday October 25, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL. The Heat defeated the Pistons 103-102. In his comeback Cade Cunningham added 30 points and 9 assists. (Amanda J. Cain/Detroit Pistons)

Against all odds, the Pistons put themselves in position to win the season opener against Miami.

When we say “all odds,” here’s the tip of the iceberg of what we mean: Miami, which was playing in the NBA Finals four months ago, starts four players who have appeared in a combined 19 All-Star games. They’re good, they were at home, it was opening night. Long odds, but not all of them.

Here’s the rest of the iceberg, the parts underwater, the invisible chunk that sinks ships: experience. Dismiss the value of it at your own peril.

Pistons starters went into the opener with a combined nine seasons of NBA experience to 54 for Miami’s. If that’s not graphic enough for you, try this: Pistons starters came into Wednesday’s game with a combined 13,724 minutes of NBA experience; Heat starters came into it with a combined 14,682 PLAYOFF minutes. Yes, you read that correctly. Miami’s players have logged more time in the crucible of playoff games than the Pistons have in regular-season games.

Bojan Bogdanovic, one of three key Pistons unavailable for the opener due to injury, has more combined minutes – more than 19,000 – than the group the Pistons started without him. Monte Morris would have brought another 8,000 minutes had he not been injured, as well.

Miami’s Kyle Lowry has more than 34,000 regular-season NBA minutes. Kevin Love has more than 26,000, Jimmy Butler more than 25,000 – all of them with more than or nearly double the cumulative total of Pistons starters. The “baby” of Miami’s starters, Tyler Herro, has 1,199 playoff minutes and is older than the senior member of the Pistons starting group, Isaiah Stewart, who doesn’t turn 23 until next May.

Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans opened their season on Wednesday, too. Four of Izzo’s starters are older than the oldest Pistons starter, Stewart. Yes, the Pistons would still be a relatively young team by NCAA standards.

Cade Cunningham, brilliant with 30 points and nine assists, turned 22 the week before training camp opened. Killian Hayes turned 22 in July. Rookie Ausar Thompson is 20. Jalen Duren won’t hit 20 until next month. Jaden Ivey, first off the bench after flourishing as a rookie when charged with filling Cunningham’s void as primary playmaker, is 21.

Those are the players at the heart of general manager Troy Weaver’s restoration with Marcus Sasser, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman all in the mix. Livers is the oldest of the bunch at 25. Sasser’s early impressions are strong. Bagley came out of training camp ahead of Wiseman for a spot on a bench unit that will register as a strength once the injured list clears out and Bagley looks comfortable as big man off the bench.

Weaver has done a lot of heavy lifting since arriving as general manager 3½ years ago and starting a floor-to-ceiling rebuild without benefit of a superstar to load up the assets drawer as other rebuilding teams have done – Utah with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Oklahoma City with Paul George and Russell Westbrook, Houston with James Harden, Portland with Damian Lillard.

The talent is evident. It is in various stages of development. Hastening that to fulfillment was the compelling reason behind the determined pursuit of Monty Williams, whose track record at Phoenix and New Orleans minted his legitimacy. Weaver has threaded the needle of finding players who live at the intersection of gifted and driven. One of the things that made Williams really listen to the Pistons was Weaver telling him he'd put the fiber of his locker room up against any in the NBA.

That character was on display in the opener, when the Pistons overcame the mistakes that both bedevil and then forge young teams to put themselves in position to win. Getting in position and finishing the job, that’s where experience matters. When the Pistons shaved 18 points off their 19-point deficit in less than eight minutes, trailing by one with 1:44 to go, the Heat had all those playoff minutes to draw on and the Pistons had … youth, energy, resilience.

And it wasn’t enough. But go back to Oct. 2, media day, when Weaver said his goal for the season was “to play 82 games. We want to compete. Every game is going to mean something from the start, 1 to 82.”

Game 1 meant something. By force of the resilience that Williams has lauded since arriving, the Pistons were able to make a significant deposit in their vault of experience in Wednesday’s opener. It doesn’t eliminate the huge gap Miami and teams of that ilk have opened, but it matters. Seeing the result – not the desired win, but so very close – matters, serving as motivation to get to the same point again to finish the job. The most meaningful lessons, the ones that hasten a team’s learning curve, come in the final minutes of games in the balance.