Hard work pays off for Umude in earning Pistons 2-way deal

No one was happier with the news that Stanley Umude played his way into a two-way contract with the Pistons than Stanley Umude.

Second-place, though, might have been a 20-way tie.

“That was probably the best part, seeing how happy they were for me,” Umude said after the Pistons practiced on Monday and the team announced that the 24-year-old would fill the third and final two-way slot available. “Every guy was super happy for me. That was probably the best part, seeing that they knew how hard I worked for it and their belief in me. They were proud of me, so it felt good.”

Umude played in all four preseason games and averaged 9.3 points and 17 minutes, both figures leading the pack among the seven players in Pistons camp not on standard NBA contracts. He was central to comebacks that forced overtime against Phoenix and overcame Oklahoma City in the win in Montreal.

A good athlete with size at 6-foot-6, Umude has proven a disruptive defender and an above-average 3-point shooter on heavy volume, hitting 43 percent in preseason on 4.0 attempts per game.

“He was solid. He had games where he made shots,” Pistons coach Monty Williams said. “He guarded the ball. He was physical. We had some injuries at the wing position and when he got his name called, he took advantage of it. We thought, he’s a guy we want to keep in the program in that capacity and see how we can grow him and hopefully he runs with this opportunity.”

It was one he’s longed to get for more than a year. The Pistons signed Umude to their 2022 Summer League roster and brought him to training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract to steer him to their G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. He spent last season playing with the Cruise but was given a taste of the NBA when general manager Troy Weaver rewarded Umude by giving him a 10-day contract in February. Umude made a cameo in the final two minutes of the Feb. 15 loss to Boston, sinking two free throws for his first NBA points.

Weaver told Umude to stick with it and again brought him to Las Vegas as part of the 2023 Summer League roster, offering another Exhibit 10 deal to training camp after that with the promise of greater opportunity if earned.

“Troy let me know to come back on an E-10 and compete for that two-way,” Umude said. “I know he believes in me because he’s been telling me, ‘Come back.’ Even after last year, I didn’t get the two-way. He kept telling me, ‘Stay patient and keep working.’ To me, that’s big. That tells me he believes in me. If I keep working and building my game, then eventually I’ll get the opportunity like I have now.”

Umude received word that he’d landed the two-way offer after the Pistons finished the preseason in Dallas on Thursday. No one, it could be argued, had the type of pressure on their shoulders that Umude carried through the preseason given the stakes for him.

“It was a little bit of pressure, but I didn’t really feel it,” Umude said. “I was just going out there, doing what I’ve been doing my whole life. To me, it’s just coming out, trying to help the team in any way I can. Hopefully, they’re able to see my value.”

Umude played high school basketball in Texas and then spent four years at South Dakota, blossoming as a sophomore and averaging 14.4, 16.7 and 21.6 points a game over his final three seasons. Taking advantage of the extra season granted to college players due to COVID-19 and the transfer portal’s advent, Umude finished up in 2021-22 at Arkansas where he averaged 11.9 points in 28 minutes a game while shooting 37.1 percent from the 3-point arc for a team that went 27-9 and lost to Duke in the NCAA regional final.

Umude averaged 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 27 minutes over 18 games with the Cruise last season, shooting 34.7 percent from the 3-point arc, making enough of an impression at every step to get the chance for more. What comes next?