DETROIT PISTONS UNVEIL NEW-LOOK NIKE CITY EDITION “MOTOR CITY” UNIFORMS

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today the unveiling of their Nike City Edition “Motor City” uniform that will be worn during 18 game dates throughout the 2018-19 regular season. Crafted by Flagstar Bank, the Detroit Pistons’ official jersey partner, the uniforms will debut on November 23 when the club hosts the Houston Rockets at Little Caesars Arena.

The Detroit Pistons City Edition uniform ties into the culture of Detroit and offers Pistons fans a limited-edition jersey option at retail. Through collaboration with the NBA and Nike, the Pistons created this uniform based on inspiration from both the automotive culture – Motor City across the front, bold highway-like striping – and also the hard-nosed mentality of the city. The uniform, which has a black base color with gray accents and embellishments, will be accompanied on court with special-edition warm-up apparel.

Nike City Edition uniforms are designed to honor basketball fans in each NBA city who bring energy and passion to the court every night while cheering on their favorite teams.

The new Motor City uniforms will be worn on selected dates including five home games and 13 road games shown on the schedule below:

Date Game Time (EST) Friday, November 23 vs. Houston 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 30 vs. Chicago 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 5 at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 7 at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 12 at Charlotte 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 28 at Indiana 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 2 at Memphis 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 10 at Sacramento 10:00 p.m. Monday, January 14 at Utah 9:00 p.m. Friday, January 18 vs. Miami 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 8 vs. New York 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 13 at Boston 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 22 at Atlanta 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Chicago 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 15 vs. LA Lakers 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 18 at Cleveland 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at Golden State 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Oklahoma City 8:00 p.m.

Motor City jerseys will be available for purchase by visiting the team’s online merchandise store, www.pistonslr.com, and at Little Caesars Arena beginning Friday, November 9.