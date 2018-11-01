DETROIT PISTONS UNVEIL NEW-LOOK NIKE CITY EDITION “MOTOR CITY” UNIFORMS
Crafted By Flagstar Bank, the Detroit Pistons’ Official Jersey Partner, New Motor City Jerseys Will Be Available at Pistonslr.com and at the Little Caesars Arena Team Store November 9
Chris Schwegler (NBAE/Getty)
DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today the unveiling of their Nike City Edition “Motor City” uniform that will be worn during 18 game dates throughout the 2018-19 regular season. Crafted by Flagstar Bank, the Detroit Pistons’ official jersey partner, the uniforms will debut on November 23 when the club hosts the Houston Rockets at Little Caesars Arena.
The Detroit Pistons City Edition uniform ties into the culture of Detroit and offers Pistons fans a limited-edition jersey option at retail. Through collaboration with the NBA and Nike, the Pistons created this uniform based on inspiration from both the automotive culture – Motor City across the front, bold highway-like striping – and also the hard-nosed mentality of the city. The uniform, which has a black base color with gray accents and embellishments, will be accompanied on court with special-edition warm-up apparel.
Nike City Edition uniforms are designed to honor basketball fans in each NBA city who bring energy and passion to the court every night while cheering on their favorite teams.
The new Motor City uniforms will be worn on selected dates including five home games and 13 road games shown on the schedule below:
|Date
|Game
|Time (EST)
|Friday, November 23
|vs. Houston
|7:00 p.m.
|Friday, November 30
|vs. Chicago
|7:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, December 5
|at Milwaukee
|8:00 p.m.
|Friday, December 7
|at Philadelphia
|7:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, December 12
|at Charlotte
|7:00 p.m.
|Friday, December 28
|at Indiana
|7:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, January 2
|at Memphis
|8:00 p.m.
|Thursday, January 10
|at Sacramento
|10:00 p.m.
|Monday, January 14
|at Utah
|9:00 p.m.
|Friday, January 18
|vs. Miami
|7:00 p.m.
|Friday, February 8
|vs. New York
|7:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, February 13
|at Boston
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, February 22
|at Atlanta
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, March 8
|at Chicago
|8:00 p.m.
|Friday, March 15
|vs. LA Lakers
|7:00 p.m.
|Monday, March 18
|at Cleveland
|7:00 p.m.
|Sunday, March 24
|at Golden State
|8:30 p.m.
|Friday, April 5
|at Oklahoma City
|8:00 p.m.
Motor City jerseys will be available for purchase by visiting the team’s online merchandise store, www.pistonslr.com, and at Little Caesars Arena beginning Friday, November 9.