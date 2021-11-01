Detroit Pistons Unveil 2021-22 NBA City Edition Uniform

DETROIT – November 1, 2021 – Today, the Detroit Pistons unveiled the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform, designed to celebrate the organization’s rich history and the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.

The 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms feature select colors from the past and present, honoring the rich history of Detroit Basketball. The red jersey proudly displays “Detroit” across the chest, with accented teal, blue and white arm taping. The anthem above the jocktag features “Detroit Basketball,” and the side panels are lined up and down with teal and blue, a nod to the teams of the mid- to late-‘90s. The Pistons’ original and current patches are featured on opposite sides of the shorts and are accented with lightning bolt strikes, reminiscent of the of the late ‘70s aesthetics of the organization. The color block waistband is a remix of the classic “flaming horse”, and the anthem features three numbers — ’89, ’90, ’04 — representing the Pistons championship seasons.

“This year’s Nike NBA City Edition uniform is a celebration of our franchise’s rich history,” said Alicia Jeffreys, Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Detroit Pistons. “From the Bad Boys era to the ‘90s teal to the Goin’ to Work championship team, this jersey represents the Detroit Pistons legacy as we continue to build and restore for the future.”

“Savvy and skilled, with a never-back-down attitude, the Pistons have always played a style of basketball fit for the Motor City,” said Aaron Cain, VP/GM, Men’s, at NIKE, Inc. “We designed the Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms to honor that culture, with details from all of the most legendary moments in the team’s past —giving fans an opportunity to celebrate the essential role their franchise has played in the NBA’s first 75 years.”