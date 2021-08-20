DETROIT PISTONS TIP-OFF 2021-22 NBA SEASON ON OCTOBER 20

DETROIT – The National Basketball Association announced today that the Detroit Pistons, led by Olympic Gold Medalist Jerami Grant, NBA All-Rookie Team performers Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart and the No. 1 overall selection in this year’s NBA Draft Cade Cunningham, will begin the 2021-22 NBA campaign at home against Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, October 20 (7:00 p.m. EST).

Tickets for contests featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers (November 21), Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors (November 19), Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers (March 13), Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets (November 5 and December 12), the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo (November 2 and April 8) and all home games at Little Caesars Arena will be available beginning today (August 20) at 5:00 p.m. EST.

The club is also introducing a new “3+1+3 Pistons Flex Plan” where fans can select any seven games on the schedule and lock in special reduced pricing, including 15% savings on every game of the season, including the Los Angeles Lakers.

Single game tickets can be purchased by visiting the Little Caesars Arena Xfinity Box Office, online at www.pistons.com or at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 313-PISTONS. The aforementioned 3+1+3 Pistons Flex Plan, full, half-season and mini-plan ticket memberships are available by calling 313-PISTONS or visiting www.pistons.com/tickets. Pistons One Members enjoy unique pre-and post-game benefits that may include all-inclusive club spaces, priority parking and premium food and beverage options.

In celebration with the NBA’s 75th Anniversary, the Pistons will host special “REMIX” theme nights that will infuse the past with the future of the Pistons and the culture of the city. Select “REMIX” nights will feature a series of six giveaways that commemorate past and present figures in Pistons history. The club will also host “313 – In It For My City” game day activations for select games – including March 13 against the L.A. Clippers (3-1-3 Day) – that lean into spotlighting local performers, highlighting small businesses and celebrating all things Detroit. Every game on Sunday will feature a “Home on Sunday” theme, presented by United Wholesale Mortgage. Prior to each game, pre-game festivities presented by Discount Tire will take place 90 minutes before tip-off on the Via Concourse at Little Caesars Arena offering fans live music, merchandise and food and beverage specials along with appearances from Pistons Legends and entertainment teams.

Rounding out the 2021-22 schedule, must-see home matchups include two visits from Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and the Miami HEAT (November 23 and December 19), Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rival Boston Celtics (February 4 and February 26), and Trae Young and the Eastern Conference Finalist Atlanta Hawks (March 7 and 23). Former Pistons great and new Portland head coach Chauncey Billups brings Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum and the rest of the Trail Blazers to Detroit for their only visit of the season on March 21.

Detroit will make a national appearance on ESPN at Houston on Wednesday, November 10. Additionally, the Pistons will appear on NBA TV four times this season – at Philadelphia on Thursday, October 28, hosting Oklahoma City on Monday, December 6, at Golden State on Tuesday, January 18 and at Orlando on Thursday, March 17. The club’s local television schedule on Bally Sports Detroit will be announced at a later date. All games will be broadcast on radio at 97.1 FM The Ticket or WWJ NewsRadio 950.

The Pistons 2021-22 schedule features 12 sets of back-to-back games. Four of the sets begin at home and conclude on the road, one set begins on the road and concludes at home, three back-to-backs are on the road and four back-to-back sets are slotted at home.