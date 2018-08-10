Detroit Pistons Tip-Off 2018-19 NBA Season at Little Caesars Arena on October 17

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons will open the 2018-19 NBA season at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday,

October 17 (7:00 p.m. EST) against the Brooklyn Nets. The club begins its second season at the state-of-the-art Little

Caesars Arena featuring a dramatic arena bowl with close proximity to the action, great sight lines, a 5,100 square-foot

overhead scoreboard with seamless display and some of the most advanced technology and fan amenities in the NBA.

Individual game tickets for contests featuring LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant

and the Golden State Warriors, Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics and all 41 home games will be available on Thursday,

August 16 at 11:00 a.m. Individual game tickets can be purchased by visiting the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, online

at www.pistons.com or at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 248-377-0100.

Full, half-season and 10-game ticket memberships are also available by calling (248) 377-0100 or visiting

www.pistons.com/buynow. Pistons One Members have the opportunity for unique pre- and post-game entertainment

opportunities, all-inclusive club spaces, priority parking and food and drink options.

The home schedule features 21 weekend dates including key match-ups the day following Thanksgiving (November

23 - Houston) and Christmas (December 26 - Washington). Highlights of the Pistons’ home schedule include a visit from

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (March 15), two appearances by Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and the Eastern

Conference semifinalist Boston Celtics (October 27 and December 15) and two visits from Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and

the Philadelphia 76ers (October 23 and December 7). The NBA Champion Golden State Warriors featuring Stephen

Curry, Kevin Durant and Michigan-native Draymond Green visit December 1, all-star point guard Chris Paul, reigning NBA

MVP James Harden and the Houston Rockets come to Little Caesars Arena on November 23 and 2017 NBA MVP Russell

Westbrook, all-star forward Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder visit December 3.

Other intriguing Eastern Conference home contests include two meetings with John Wall, Bradley Beal and the

Washington Wizards (December 26 and February 11) as well as two March dates with Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and

the new-look Toronto Raptors (March 3 and 17). All-NBA second team performer Giannis Antetokounmpo and the

Milwaukee Bucks make stops in Detroit on December 17 and January 29.

Enticing Western Conference home matchups include meetings with DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and the

San Antonio Spurs on January 7 and Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and the re-vamped Minnesota Timberwolves on

March 6. Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers make their lone stop to the Motor City on March

30 and the No. 1 selection in this year’s NBA Draft, Deandre Ayton, and the Phoenix Suns will visit November 25.

Detroit will make four appearances on national television. ESPN’s broadcasts include games vs. Philadelphia on

Friday, December 7 (7:00 p.m. EST), at L.A. Lakers on Wednesday, January 9 (10:30 p.m. EST), at San Antonio on

Wednesday, February 27 (8:00 p.m. EST) and at Miami on Wednesday, March 13 (7:00 p.m. EST). The club’s local

television schedule on Fox Sports Detroit will be announced at a later date. All games will be broadcasted on radio at

97.1 FM The Ticket or WWJ NewsRadio 950.

The Pistons’ schedule features 13 sets of back-to-back games this season. Five of the sets begin at home and

conclude on the road, one set begins on the road and concludes at home, five back-to-backs are on the road and two

back-to-back sets are slated at home.