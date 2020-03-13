Detroit Pistons Ticket Policy For Postponed NBA Games

The Detroit Pistons, in coordination with the NBA, announced today the following ticket policy for postponed NBA games.

The NBA has postponed all games until further notice. Tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If games are not played or played in an empty-arena, fans will have the option to receive a credit for a future game or a refund.

