Detroit Pistons Sign Wayne Ellington

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Wayne Ellington. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Ellington, 6-4, 207, suited up for the New York Knicks last season where he recorded 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 15.5 minutes per contest through 36 games (one start). Ellington makes his return to Detroit after playing for the Pistons in 2018-19, posting averages of 12.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.3 minutes over 28 games (26 starts). He also appeared in all four games in the NBA Playoffs that season for Detroit.

Ellington enters his 12th NBA season in 2020-21 after being drafted in the first round (28th overall) by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2009 NBA Draft. He has played for New York, Detroit, Miami, Brooklyn, L.A. Lakers, Dallas, Cleveland, Memphis and Minnesota. In 681 NBA games (166 starts), he holds career averages of 8.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.0 minutes per game.

A native of Wynnewood, Pa., Ellington starred collegiately at the University of North Carolina where he was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2009 Final Four after leading UNC to the NCAA Championship. During that run to the championship, Ellington set the Final Four record for highest 3-point field goal percentage by going 8-for-10 (.800) from beyond the arc.