Detroit Pistons Sign Tyler Cook To Second 10-Day Contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed forward Tyler Cook to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Cook, 6-8, 255, has appeared in five games with the Pistons averaging 2.6 points (55% FG), and 3.0 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game. Overall, Cook has seen action in 22 career NBA games with Detroit, Cleveland, Denver and Brooklyn and averaged 1.7 points and 1.4 rebounds.

Cook averaged 20.8 points (60% FG), 9.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists this season in eight games with the Iowa Wolves of the NBA’s G League. Overall, he’s averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in 37 career G League games (18 starts).

The St. Louis, MO native played collegiately at the University of Iowa where he averaged 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in three seasons with the Hawkeyes.