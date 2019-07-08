Detroit Pistons Sign Jordan Bone To Two-Way Contract

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today the team has signed Jordan Bone to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Bone will be added to the Pistons’ 2019 Summer League roster currently competing in Las Vegas.

Bone was acquired in a draft-night trade which saw the Pistons send a future second-round pick and cash considerations to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Bone’s draft rights, 57th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Bone, 6-3, 180, played three seasons at Tennessee before declaring for the NBA Draft. Bone had a standout junior season, averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 37 games. He finished second in the SEC in assists and led the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.9 to 1), while also setting the best assist-to-turnover ratio in school history for a career (2.72 to 1).

A native of Nashville, Tenn., Bone garnered All-SEC Second Team honors and was one of 10 finalists for the 2018-19 Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard. He nearly doubled his scoring average from his sophomore season as a junior, shooting .465 from the field which ranked eighth in the SEC. Bone became just the third player in school history to have three point/assist double-doubles in a single season.

The Pistons dealt Miami’s second-round selection in 2024 in order to complete the deal. That pick was previously acquired in an earlier trade on draft night with the Cleveland Cavaliers.