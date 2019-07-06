Detroit Pistons Sign Free Agent Tim Frazier

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has executed the signing of free agent guard Tim Frazier. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Frazier, 6-1, 170, averaged 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 19.0 minutes in 59 games (17 starts) with the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks in 2018-19. Frazier was signed by the Bucks on March 19 after he was waived by the Pelicans on Feb. 28.

Frazier holds career averages of 5.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 18.2 minutes in 245 games (70 starts) through five NBA seasons with Philadelphia, Portland, New Orleans, Washington and Milwaukee. He also has three postseason appearances with the Trail Blazers (2014-15), Wizards (2017-18) and Bucks (2018-19), tallying 1.4 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 3.3 minutes in 15 career postseason games.

A Houston, Texas native, Frazier played collegiately at Penn State where he set the school record for career assists (641) and became just the second Big Ten player with at least 1,000 career points, 500 rebounds and 600 assists. Frazier made his NBA debut on a 10-day contract for the Philadelphia 76ers on February 6, 2015.