Detroit Pistons Sign Free Agent Derrick Rose

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Derrick Rose. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Rose, a three-time NBA All-Star and former NBA Most Valuable Player, has appeared in 546 NBA games (489 starts) and tallied 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists throughout his 10-year career. Most recently, Rose played for the Minnesota Timberwolves after he was dealt by the Cleveland Cavaliers midseason in 2017-18. In 2018-19, Rose posted a stat line of 18.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 27.3 minutes in 51 games (13 starts) while shooting .482 from the floor and a career-best .370 from beyond the arc.

The first overall selection in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, Rose earned Rookie of the Year honors and was named to the All-Rookie First Team. He averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 37.0 minutes in 81 games (80 starts) during his rookie season, and ranked second all-time in minutes played and third in points, assists and field goals among any first-year Bulls player. In 2010-11, Rose became the youngest player in league history to win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award after tallying 25.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 37.4 minutes in 81 games (all starts) and was an NBA All-Star in three consecutive seasons from 2009-12. With Rose on the roster, Chicago held a 379-261 (.591) regular season record and had the best record in the Eastern Conference for back-to-back seasons from 2010-12.

The Bulls went to the NBA Playoffs seven-straight seasons (2008-2015) beginning with Rose’s rookie campaign. In his first NBA postseason showing, Rose totaled 19.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 44.7 minutes per contest before falling in seven games against the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics. In 2010-11, Rose guided Chicago to its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 1997-98 and averaged 27.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 40.6 minutes during the 16-game playoff run. In his six career playoff appearances (five with the Bulls and one with the Timberwolves in 2017-18), Rose holds career postseason averages of 22.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 38.8 minutes through 46 games.

Prior to his time in Minnesota in 2017-18, Rose had stints with Cleveland and the New York Knicks after spending the first seven seasons of his career in Chicago. The Chicago, Ill. native played one season collegiately for Memphis and was a McDonald’s All American while at Simeon Career Academy.