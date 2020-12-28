Detroit Pistons Sign Frank Jackson to a Two-Way Contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed guard Frank Jackson to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Jackson, 6-3, 205, has appeared in 120 career NBA games (18 starts), with the New Orleans Pelicans and averaged 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 16.4 minutes per game. He’s appeared in four G League games with the Texas Legends and averaged 26.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Jackson was drafted 31st overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets and his draft rights were traded to New Orleans. Collegiately, he played one season at Duke in 2016-17 and averaged 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.