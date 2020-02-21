Detroit Pistons Sign Derrick Walton Jr. to 10-Day Contract

The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed guard Derrick Walton Jr. to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Walton Jr., 6-0, 189, last played for the Los Angeles Clippers this season. In 23 games (one start), he averaged 2.2 points, 0.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks on February 6. He was then waived by the Hawks. In 39 career NBA games with Miami and the Clippers, Walton Jr. has averaged 2.0 points, 0.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

A native of Detroit, MI, Walton Jr. starred collegiately at the University of Michigan where he guided the Wolverines to back-to-back NCAA tournaments in 2016 and 2017. He also led Michigan to the 2017 Big Ten Championship and was named the tournament’s MVP.

Walton Jr. played high school basketball at Chandler Park Academy in Harper Woods, MI, where he was coached by his father, Derrick Walton Sr.