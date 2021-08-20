DETROIT PISTONS RE-SIGN HAMIDOU DIALLO

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has re-signed guard Hamidou Diallo. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Diallo, 6-5, 202, was acquired by the Pistons from the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 13, 2021, in exchange for Svi Mykhailiuk and future draft consideration. In 20 games (four starts) as a Piston, Diallo averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23.3 minutes. Overall, he recorded career-high averages of 11.6 points (48% FG), 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 23.6 minutes in 52 games (nine starts) with the Thunder and Pistons last season.

Diallo, 23, was selected 45th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets and subsequently involved in two trades to Charlotte and then Oklahoma City following the draft. In 149 career NBA games (15 starts), he’s averaged 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals in 17.8 minutes with Oklahoma City and Detroit. He also won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest as a rookie at the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte.

A native of Queens, N.Y., Diallo played one season collegiately at Kentucky in 2017-18, averaging 10.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals in 24.8 minutes over 37 games (all starts).