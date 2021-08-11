Detroit Pistons Re-Sign Frank Jackson

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has re-signed guard Frank Jackson. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Jackson, 6-3, 205, averaged 9.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists in 18.5 minutes over 40 games (six starts) with Detroit in 2020-21. Jackson shot .457 from the field, .407 from distance and .813 from the free-throw line a season ago while under a two-way contract with the Pistons. He had four games with at least 20 points and scored in double figures in 21 contests.

The Duke product was drafted 31st overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2017 NBA Draft and made his NBA debut for the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 17, 2018. Jackson holds career averages of 7.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists in 16.9 minutes over 160 NBA games (24 starts).