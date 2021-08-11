Detroit Pistons Re-Sign Cory Joseph

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has re-signed guard Cory Joseph. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Joseph, 6-3, 200, averaged 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals in 26.4 minutes over 19 games (11 starts) as a Piston. Overall, Joseph played in 63 games in 2020-21, averaging 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals in 23.0 minutes with Sacramento and Detroit. He was acquired by the Pistons, along with draft considerations, from the Sacramento Kings on Mar. 25, 2021 in exchange for guard Delon Wright.

The Toronto native holds career NBA clips of 7.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals in 663 games (134 starts). Joseph has suited up for San Antonio, Indiana, Toronto, Sacramento and Detroit through 10 NBA seasons. He was drafted 29th overall by the Spurs in the 2011 NBA Draft following his freshman campaign at Texas.