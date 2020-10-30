Detroit Pistons NBA G League Affiliate To Be Named ‘Motor City Cruise’

Dylan Martin of Grandville, MI, Was First to Submit the Winning Name and Will Receive Four Courtside Season Tickets and VIP Package for the Inaugural Season

DETROIT, MI (October 30, 2020) – The Detroit Pistons announced today the name and logo for their new NBA G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. Detroit’s newest professional franchise will play its games on the campus of Wayne State University starting with the 2021-22 season. The Motor City Cruise logo, sizzle reel and color samples can be accessed here:

Logo File (JPG)

Brand Guidelines (PDF)

Logo Motion Graphic (mp4)

Sizzle Reel

The new NBA G League club’s moniker pays homage to the region’s automotive history and love for the open road. The logo, unveiled this morning, incorporates the iconic red basketball from the traditional Pistons brand. The colors - red, white, blue and gray – and lettering align with the Pistons’ current font and color scheme. The new mark also features firing tail pipes that are symbolic of classic muscle cars and serve as a nod to the Pistons brand from the early 2000’s.

Dylan Martin of Grandville, MI, was the winner of the fan naming contest completed in August and was the first of 10 individuals to submit the name Motor City Cruise. He wins four courtside season tickets and a VIP package for the inaugural season. The other nine who submitted the name will receive two season tickets and prize packs.

Pistons owner Tom Gores made the decision to involve fans in the naming of the new NBA G League franchise as an opportunity to engage the community and create excitement for Detroit’s newest team.

“After considering many clever submissions, we are excited to announce the Motor City Cruise as the next professional sports franchise for the city of Detroit,” said Mr. Gores. “We wanted Pistons fans to help us with the naming process and engage with our new brand from the beginning. Our new G League team will create an affordable entertainment option in Detroit and also play an important role in our player development goals.

“We thank those who took time to offer suggestions.”

The Detroit Pistons and the NBA G League announced in July that the Pistons purchased the G League’s Northern Arizona Suns affiliate from the Phoenix Suns.

The franchise will play its 24 home games at a new arena currently being constructed on the campus of Wayne State University. Season ticket deposits for the 2021-22 season are now being accepted by calling (313) PISTONS or logging on to www.cruisebasketball.com.

The NBA G League season consists of 50 regular-season games plus a postseason and runs traditionally from November to April. A record 42 percent of NBA players to start the 2019-20 season had NBA G League experience, a number that rose to 57 percent when the season concluded on March 11.

The league had 28 teams for the 2019-20 season: Agua Caliente Clippers, Austin Spurs, Canton Charge, Capital City Go-Go, College Park Skyhawks, Delaware Blue Coats, Erie Bayhawks, Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Grand Rapids Drive, Greensboro Swarm, Iowa Wolves, Lakeland Magic, Long Island Nets, Maine Red Claws, Memphis Hustle, Northern Arizona Suns, Oklahoma City Blue, Raptors 905, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Salt Lake City Stars, Santa Cruz Warriors, Sioux Falls Skyforce, South Bay Lakers, Stockton Kings, Texas Legends, Westchester Knicks, Windy City Bulls and Wisconsin Herd.