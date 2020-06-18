Detroit Pistons Name Troy Weaver As General Manager

The Detroit Pistons announced today that Troy Weaver has been named General Manager. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. A press availability will be held early next week with exact timing and information to follow.

“Troy is an outstanding executive with an exceptional track record for identifying and developing talent,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores. “In talking with Troy, he’s got both the skill and temperament to lead, and the confidence and creativity to work collaboratively with others. We’re excited for him to take the reins as General Manager of the Pistons at this important moment. Ed and the team have done excellent work creating flexibility with our roster and establishing a clear direction. Troy comes aboard to help take us to the next level.”

Weaver, 52, joins the Pistons after spending the past 12 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC), including the last three-plus years as the club’s Vice President of Basketball Operations. Previously, he served eight seasons as Vice President/Assistant General Manager with responsibilities that included coordinating player-personnel matters, NBA Draft preparation, free agency planning and summer league roster construction. Weaver has been a critical part of the Thunder’s success

“It’s an honor for me to join a franchise with the history and tradition of the Detroit Pistons,” said Weaver. “I’m excited for the challenge of building this team into a consistent winner and assembling the pieces to compete at a very high level. We’ll get to work right away, evaluating opportunities and installing systems that will make us all successful.”

Weaver joined the Thunder in May 2008 and was tasked with helping to develop the roster and assist in day-to-day basketball operations for the organization. During his time in OKC, the Thunder recorded a 578-434 (.571) regular-season record and made 10 postseason appearances, including four trips to the Western Conference Finals and one trip to the 2012 NBA Finals. The Thunder recorded above-.500 records in 11-of-the-12 seasons Weaver spent in their front office, recorded 45-plus wins in 10 straight seasons ( 2009-19) and were 40-24 before the 2019-20 NBA season came to a halt due to COVID-19. Despite losing superstars James Harden (2012), Kevin Durant (2016), Paul George (2019) and Russell Westbrook (2019), Weaver and the Thunder’s front office made moves to retool its roster and remain competitive. Most recently, they were able to acquire veteran point guard Chris Paul in the Westbrook deal and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had a breakout 2019-20 season, as part of the George trade. The Thunder were also able to load up on future first-round draft picks as parts of those deals.

Ed Stefanski, Senior Advisor to Tom Gores, noted that Weaver’s experience over multiple years in Oklahoma City and around the NBA make him a great fit to help move the Pistons franchise forward.

“Troy’s basketball knowledge and experience will help this organization in all facets of strategic planning and roster development this coming season and beyond,” said Stefanski. “He has a good eye for talent, is a great communicator and is team oriented. I look forward to working with him as we focus on achieving our collective goals.”

A seasoned NBA front office veteran, Weaver’s NBA career began with the Utah Jazz where he was head scout from 2004-07. He was then promoted to director of player personnel for the Jazz and held that position from 2007-08 before joining the Thunder.

Prior to joining the Jazz, Weaver spent four seasons (2000-04) as an assistant coach at Syracuse University. The Orangemen won the 2003 NCAA National Championship led by freshman Carmelo Anthony, who was recruited by Weaver. He also served as a collegiate assistant coach at Pittsburgh (1996-99) and New Mexico (1999-00). As a head coach on the AAU circuit, Weaver compiled an 85-17 record and guided the DC Assault to the 1996 AAU Tournament of Champions.

The Washington, DC native graduated from Prince George’s Community College (MD) in 1991, where he played one season of basketball.