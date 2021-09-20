Detroit Pistons Name Kalamian, Allen, Moran and Bayno To Coaching Staff

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has named Rex Kalamian, Jerome Allen, Jim Moran and Bill Bayno as assistant coaches, and Andrew Jones as a player development coach to Head Coach Dwane Casey’s staff. Additionally, Jordan Brink and Austin Dufault were promoted to player development coaches.

Kalamian reunites with Casey after spending last season as an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings. He spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach with the L.A. Clippers and was a part of Casey’s staff in Toronto from 2015-18. His other stops in the NBA as an assistant coach include Oklahoma City (2009-15), Sacramento (2007-09), Minnesota (2005-07), Denver (2004-05) and L.A. Clippers (1995-03). Kalamian also served as a scout for the Clippers (1992-95) and Philadelphia 76ers (2003-04).

Before joining the NBA, Kalamian worked two seasons (1990-92) as an assistant coach at his alma mater, East Los Angeles College. As a player, he was named team captain at ELAC and led the South Coast Conference in 3-point shooting percentage during the 1988-89 season.

Allen comes to Detroit after six seasons as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics. Prior to joining the Celtics, he served the previous five years as the head coach at the University of Pennsylvania after serving one year as Penn’s interim head coach.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, Allen played collegiately at Penn and was a two-time Ivy League Player of the year. As a four-year starter, he led the Quakers to Ivy League titles in each of his last three seasons. He was drafted 49th overall in the 1995 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves and played in 127 career NBA games with Minnesota, Indiana and Denver. He also played professionally in Europe including France, Italy, Greece, Spain and Turkey.

Moran spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach with the Portland Trail Blazers after one season as the team’s associate video coordinator. He began his coaching career as a player development coach for the Maine Red Claws of the then NBA Development League in 2013.

Moran played his entire professional career with CB Gran Canaria in the Spanish ACB League from 2001-11 and is the only player to have his jersey number retired by the club. A native of Syosset, NY, Moran played collegiately at William and Mary where he was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association Team in both his junior and senior seasons. He also played for the Irish Men’s National Team from 2001-06.

Bayno joins the Pistons after spending the last five seasons as an assistant coach with the Indiana Pacers. Prior to the Pacers, he spent two seasons (2013-15) on Casey’s staff with the Toronto Raptors. Bayno has also served as an assistant with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2011-13) and two stints (2005-08 and 209-11) with the Portland Trail Blazers. Additionally, Bayno has had head coaching stints in the ABA, the Philippine Basketball Association and the Continental Basketball Association where he led the Yakima Sun Kings to the CBA championship in 2003.

A native of Goshen, NY, Bayno was the head coach at UNLV from 1995-2000 and led the Rebels to two NCAA Tournament appearances after winning the Mountain West Conference in 1998 and 2000. In 2000, UNLV won the MW regular season and tournament championships and Bayno was named co-coach of the year. He was also the head coach at Loyola Marymount during the 2008-09 season and served as an assistant coach at the collegiate level at Seton Hall, Kansas, Baptist College and UMass. Bayno played at the University of Massachusetts before transferring to Sacred Heart University.

Jones joins the Pistons from the Philadelphia 76ers where he was a player development coach over the last two seasons. He previously spent five seasons in the Thunder organization, starting as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Blue, the team’s G League affiliate, before working as a video analyst/player development for one season. From 2016-19, he worked as a senior performance analyst and player development coach.

Jones, a Philadelphia native, played four seasons at Penn State University from 2007-11 and spent the 2013-14 season as a graduate assistant for the Nittany Lions.

Brink and Dufault served as video coordinator and assistant video coordinator, respectively, with the Pistons prior to their promotions.