Detroit Pistons Name George David as Assistant General Manager

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that George David has been named Assistant General Manager. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

David rejoins the Pistons after spending six years at Wasserman Media Group as Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations. The Farmington, MI native worked closely with numerous high-profile NBA players represented by Wasserman.

"I’m excited to return to the Detroit Pistons and help Tom Gores, Arn Tellem and Troy Weaver in the restoring effort of the franchise,” said David. “Detroit has always been home for me and I know how passionate the city and region is about their sports teams. Troy’s vision for building the roster aligns with the core values of Detroit Basketball and I look forward to playing a role in the continued rise of the organization.”

David previously served as Assistant General Manager with Detroit from 2012-14, after promotions from Director of Player Personnel (2007-12) and as Director of Scouting (2002-2007). While a member of Joe Dumars’ basketball operations staff, the club enjoyed one of its most successful runs in franchise history, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals six consecutive years, two NBA Finals and the 2004 NBA Championship. David was first hired within the organization as video coordinator during the 1996-97 season.

"We are pleased to have George David make his return to the Pistons organization”, said Pistons General Manager Troy Weaver. “George has seen success at a championship level and understands exactly what we are restoring in Detroit. His knowledge of the franchise and accumulated experience around all facets of the NBA will be invaluable as we continue to move forward.”

David graduated from Indiana University after working as a student assistant for legendary coach Bob Knight from 1992-96.