Detroit Pistons Name David Mincberg Assistant General Manager

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has named David Mincberg as assistant general manager. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Mincberg comes to Detroit from Milwaukee where he spent three seasons with the Bucks, including this past season as Vice President of Basketball Strategy. Prior to joining the Bucks, Mincberg spent five seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies where he started as Team Counsel before becoming the Grizzlies’ Director of Scouting.

A native of Washington, D.C., Mincberg holds an undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida and a law degree from the University of California, Berkeley.