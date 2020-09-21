Detroit Pistons, Michigan Secretary of State, Detroit City Clerk to Unveil Official Ballot Drop Box at Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons, in partnership with the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office and Detroit City Clerk’s Office, will host a media availability to reveal the official ballot drop box at the entrance of the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 3:15 p.m., after Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson addresses the team about the importance of voter engagement. The secure ballot drop box will be a mechanism for absentee voters through the November 3 general election, and the PPC will serve as a receiving board on Election Day.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will join Detroit Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem and Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey for the unveiling of the official ballot drop box at the entrance of the facility. Following the unveiling, Pistons employee volunteers will distribute door hangers in New Center and other Detroit neighborhoods with low voter registration. The door hangers will provide information with five easy steps to voting.

The secure ballot drop box at the PPC is an additional mechanism in which the organization is supporting civic engagement and social justice efforts in our community. Other initiatives have included pop-up census and voter registration events, designating the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center as a receiving board for the August 4 and November 3 elections, distributing PSA’s from Dwane Casey, Blake Griffin, Dave Bing and Rick Mahorn aimed at spurring voter participation and utilizing over 150 employees as election day volunteers. For a complete repository of the Pistons’ social justice efforts, visit https://www.nba.com/pistons/news/detroit-pistons-social-justice-efforts.

A list of voting centers and ballot drop boxes throughout the city of Detroit is available at http://detroitvotes2020.org/, and is as follows:

FREE STANDING SECURE BALLOT DROP BOXES

Pistons Performance Center-690 Amsterdam (at Second Ave.)- DROP BOX ONLY.

Greater Emmanuel Institutional-19190 Schaefer Hwy.- DROP BOX ONLY.

Liberty Temple-17188 Greenfield Rd. (near 8 Mile)- DROP BOX ONLY.

North Rosedale Park Community House-18445 Scarsdale St. (near Puritan)- DROP BOX ONLY.

Unity Baptist Church-7500 Tireman- DROP BOX ONLY.

WCCCD Downtown-1001 W. Fort St. (at Lafayette)- DROP BOX ONLY.

Williams Recreation Center-8431 Rosa Parks Blvd. (at 14th)- DROP BOX ONLY.

VOTE CENTERS

Adams Butzel Recreation Center-10500 Lyndon (at Meyers)

Balduck Park-5271 Canyon St. (Warren & Chandler Park)

Butzel Family Center-7737 Kercheval ( at Van Dyke)

Clark Park-1130 Clark St. (Scotten & Vernor)

CAYMC-2 Woodward Ave. (at Jefferson) *

Coleman A. Young Recreation Center-2751 Robert Bradby Dr. (at Lafayette Park)

Considine-8904 Woodward Ave. (at Holbrook)

Crowell-16630 Lahser Rd. (at W. McNichols)

Davison Service Yard-8221 W. Davidson

Department of Elections-2978 W. Grand Blvd. (at Third)

DWSD Eastside Customer Care Center -13303 E. McNichols

Farwell Recreation Center-2711 E. Outer Dr. (at Ryan Rd.)

Greater Christ Baptist Church-3544 Iroquois Ave. (at Mack)

Greater Grace Temple-23500 W. 7 Mile Rd. (at Shiawassee)

Heilmann Recreation Center-19601 Crusade (at E. State Fair)

Horatio Williams Center-1010 Antietam Ave. (at Chrysler)

Kemeny Recreation Center-2260 S. Fort St. (at Schaefer)

Northwest Activity Center-18100 Meyers (at Curtis)

Palmer Park Community Center-1121 Merrill Plaisance

Rouge Golf Course-11701 Burt Rd. (Outer Dr. & Plymouth)

Tindal Recreation Center-10301 W. 7 Mile Rd. (at Meyers)

WCCCD Eastern Campus-5901 Conner (at I-94)

WCCCD Northwest-8200 W. Outer Dr. (at Southfield Fwy.)

*=Not open on weekends