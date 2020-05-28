Detroit Pistons Head Coach Dwane Casey Partners With Focus: HOPE To Assist Detroiters In Need

Detroit Pistons Head Coach Dwane Casey and his family have provided a donation to Detroit nonprofit Focus: HOPE in support of its Food For Seniors and Early Learning programs directly supporting those affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The funding will provide groceries for seniors and families with small children.

Earlier this month, Casey, along with Pistons Legend and Hall of Famer Dave Bing joined Focus: HOPE volunteers in delivering food packages around the city of Detroit.

“My family and I were thrilled when Dave Bing introduced us to the team at Focus: HOPE,” said Casey. “We are happy to help those enduring food insecurities during these difficult times. As a family we pray every day for those being impacted by this pandemic and we feel blessed to be able to reinforce our prayers with action. We have been inspired by the many acts of generosity that we have witnessed here in Detroit and we hope everyone will continue to pay it forward in any way they can.”

The Focus: HOPE Food For Seniors program works in partnership with federal and state agencies to provide over 41,000 low income seniors with monthly food packages to help them meet basic needs. The Casey family’s support will allow Focus: HOPE to provide homebound seniors with fresh produce and other perishable foods to supplement their monthly USDA supplemental food boxes. While on-campus services are closed, Focus: HOPE’s Early Learning staff is providing students and families with virtual home visits, support services and basic needs such as food boxes and baby essentials packages. The Casey family’s support will allow Focus: HOPE to distribute groceries to more families with children.

“I am so grateful for the generous donation from Coach Casey,” said Focus: HOPE CEO Portia Roberson. “Coach Casey and the Pistons have always demonstrated the meaning of teamwork, and at a time when the need in our community is so great, we are exceptionally grateful for a donation that will allow us to continue to help and serve. At Focus: HOPE, we know that together we will get through this crisis, and this generous gift is a wonderful example of togetherness and community support.”

