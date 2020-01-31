Detroit Pistons Guard/Forward Svi Mykhailiuk Selected to Play in 2020 NBA Rising Stars

DETROIT – Detroit Pistons guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk has been selected to play in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 14 during NBA All-Star 2020, the league announced today.

The 26th Rising Stars will pit 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the United States against 10 first- and second-year NBA players from around the world in the league’s annual showcase of premier young talent during NBA All-Star. Rising Stars will air live at 9 p.m. ET on TNT and ESPN Radio in the United States.

A native of Ukraine, Mykhailiuk, 6-8, 205, is averaging 8.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals in 21.8 minutes through 44 games (16 starts) this season. Mykhailiuk ranks tied for 13th in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage (.426) and is second on the Pistons in 3-pointers made (89).

Over his last 19 games (14 starts), Mykhailiuk has posted averages of 12.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals in 28.7 minutes, while shooting .455 from the field and .439 from distance. He became the 14th Piston to ever make at least five 3-pointers in consecutive games (Jan. 15 to Jan. 18) and made multiple 3-pointers in a career-long nine-straight games (Jan. 11 to Jan. 27).

Mykhailiuk was originally drafted by the L.A. Lakers with the 47th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft before he was acquired by trade on Feb. 6. He is the first player to participate in the NBA Rising Stars for the Pistons since Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in 2014-15.