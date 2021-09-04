Detroit Pistons Complete Trade With Brooklyn Nets

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today the completion of a trade in which the club acquired DeAndre Jordan along with future draft and cash considerations from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Sekou Doumbouya and Jahlil Okafor.

Jordan, 6-11, 265, spent the last two seasons in Brooklyn and posted averages of 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 21.9 minutes over 113 games (49 starts) while with the Nets. He has career averages of 9.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.6 blocks in 750 NBA games (638 starts) over 13 seasons with the L.A. Clippers, Dallas, New York and Brooklyn. Jordan has garnered three All-NBA selections (first team in 2016, third team in 2015 and 2017) and two All-Defensive First Team honors (2015, 2016) to go along with two NBA rebounding titles (2014, 2015) and a 2017 NBA All-Star selection.

Doumbouya, 6-8, 230, tallied clips of 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 17.3 minutes over 94 games (30 starts) with Detroit. He was drafted 15th overall by the Pistons in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Okafor, 6-10, 270, recorded averages of 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 12.9 minutes over 27 games (two starts) for Detroit in 2020-21. He holds career marks of 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.8 blocks in 247 NBA games (116 starts) over six seasons with Philadelphia, Brooklyn, New Orleans and Detroit.