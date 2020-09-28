Detroit Pistons Complete Basketball Operations Staff

Britta Brown Named Senior Director of Basketball Administration

Tony Leotti Named Senior Director of Strategy and Systems

Harold Ellis and Ryan West Named Pro Personnel Evaluators

Michael Lindo Named Director of Player and Family Engagement

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today the completion of their basketball operations staff with the additions of Britta Brown, Tony Leotti, Michael Lindo and Ryan West, as well as the return of former staffers Harold Ellis and Rod Williams.

Britta Brown joins the club as Senior Director of Basketball Administration. Brown will oversee team operations, logistics and assist in day-to-day management of the department. Most recently, Brown was an Assistant Athletic Director at Eastern Michigan University, responsible for athletic and alumni events, overall development and daily department management. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2008 where she was also a member of the women’s lacrosse team.

Tony Leotti joins the Pistons as Senior Director of Strategy and Systems. Leotti will assist with salary cap oversight and overall strategy. Leotti joins Detroit after four seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers where served as the club’s Director of Basketball Administration & Team Counsel and was a part of the 2016 NBA Champions front office. Prior to joining the Cavs, he served as the Associate Vice President & Senior Associate Counsel for the NBA where he advised team and league personnel with transactions and interpretations of the collective bargaining agreement. Leotti earned his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Economics from Georgetown in 2004 while also competing as a lightweight rower. He later received a Juris Doctor law degree and a Master of Business Administration degree from New York University in 2010.

Harold Ellis and Ryan West both join the basketball front office as pro personnel evaluators. Ellis rejoins the Pistons following a stint as a Pistons assistant coach during the 2008-09 season and as a scout for the team from 2009-12. Since those appointments, he held a Director of Pro Scouting position with the Orlando Magic from 2012-17 and a Director of Player Personnel role with the New York Knicks from 2017-20. West comes to Detroit after spending more than a decade in scouting capacities with the Los Angeles Lakers, holding the Director of Player Personnel title from 2015-19. He was also a scout for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2002-09.

Michael Lindo has been hired as Director of Player and Family Engagement and will be responsible for assisting Pistons players and their families off the court. Prior to coming to Detroit, Lindo worked at Under Armour for six years as the Sports Marketing Consultant – Director of Under Armour Association. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Sports Management from Howard University in 2013 and his Master of Professional Studies in Sports Industry Management from Georgetown in 2016.

Along with the announced new hires, the club also announced five promotions within the department. Gregg Polinsky has been elevated to Senior Director of Player Personnel, Bernard Condevaux to Senior Director of Medical and Performance, Dan Rosenbaum to Senior Director of Analytics, Eric Tellem to Director of Pro Scouting and Jhonika Hawkins to Director of Executive Operations. The club also welcomes back Rod Williams as Director of Team Security. He rejoins the Pistons after serving in security positions with the club from 2012-14 and 2017-18.