Detroit Pistons Announce Schedule and Roster for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today the club’s schedule and roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 to be held in Las Vegas from July 5-15 at the Thomas and Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV.

The Pistons, guaranteed at least five games, will play four preliminary games from July 5-10. The top eight teams from the 32-team field, featuring all 30 NBA teams along with the Croatian and Chinese National teams, are then seeded in a tournament which culminates with a Championship Game on July 15 at 9 p.m. ET. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game.

Current Pistons Bruce Brown, Khyri Thomas and Svi Mykhailiuk, along with rookie draft picks Sekou Dembouya and Deividas Sirvydis, are all expected to participate.

View Schedule | View Roster