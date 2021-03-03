Detroit Pistons Announce Plans to Sell Tickets For Upcoming Games in March Beginning Thursday, March 4 at 10:00 AM

DETROIT– The Detroit Pistons announced plans today to place a limited number of tickets on sale beginning when the club plays the Toronto Raptors on March 17 at Little Caesars Arena. Working under direction of state and local government health professionals and guidelines, up to 750 fans will be allowed to attend upcoming games in this initial phase. Tickets will go on sale Thursday morning, March 4 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets for available Pistons second-half home games in March will be sold by visiting Pistons.com/tickets or TicketMaster.com. Pistons season ticket members and suite holders were given presale access earlier in the week. As an extended health and safety measure, all tickets will be accessible by mobile ticketing only.

The Pistons have worked closely with public health and medical experts, government officials, the NBA and Little Caesars Arena to implement an extensive set of health and safety measures in preparation for hosting more fans. All seats will be physically distanced. Additional measures include: all fans aged two years and older will be required to wear a mask for the duration of their time inside the venue except when eating or drinking at their seating location; marked physical distancing while navigating the venue; completion of health survey screening for all guests entering the arena no more than 24 hours before the game; installation of mobile ticket scanning pedestals; cashless payments in the parking lot and for food and beverage; and any and all bags will be prohibited for all games. A complete guest health and safety handbook can be accessed here:

https://www.nba.com/resources/static/team/v2/pistons/files/guest_health_and_safety_handbook.pdf

“In preparation for hosting a limited number of fans during these challenging times, we are grateful to work closely with state and local health professionals, the NBA and Olympia Entertainment in creating a safe and welcoming environment,” said Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “We thank our fans and the community for their continued support during this time as we worked through all necessary steps and benchmarks required for welcoming you back to Little Caesars Arena safely.”

“We are very excited to gradually expand the number of guests in attendance at Little Caesars Arena for upcoming Pistons games,” said Tim Padgett, Olympia Entertainment’s Vice President of Venue Operations. “We appreciate the extensive coordination with, and guidance from, public health and medical experts, government officials, and the National Basketball Association over the past several months. Safety is our top priority. We have developed and invested in a plan that has allowed us to welcome back fans safely to our venues.”