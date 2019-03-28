Detroit Pistons Announce Plans to Host Inaugural Summer 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament in Detroit

Men’s and Women’s Divisions Open to All Basketball Players - Ages 8 and Above

Elite Division Winners Will Earn Tryout with the Grand Rapids Drive, NBA G-League Affiliate of the Detroit Pistons

DETROIT, MI – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the organization will host a new summer 3-on-3 basketball tournament in downtown Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

With over 30 divisions, including a wheel chair and special needs division, the tournament is open to men and women, girls and boys throughout Metro Detroit and the region ages eight and above. Players interested in competing in the tournament can register their teams beginning today at www.pistons.com/3on3. Teams will play a minimum of four games.

Basketball players from Detroit, Southeast Michigan and across the Midwest will come together in the heart of the city to compete in the first-ever tournament that organizers hope will become a yearly event. Two hundred teams comprised of 800 players will compete for the 3-on-3 championship title through a series of games on outdoor courts surrounding Little Caesars Arena, with select divisions hosting their championship games on the Pistons’ home court. Elite division winners will earn the opportunity to tryout with the Detroit Pistons NBA G-League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit charitable organizations that support local youth through education, arts and athletics within the city of Detroit.

The tournament is presented in partnership with Hoop It Up, the original 3-on-3 tour, established in 1989. Over the past three decades, Hoop It Up has reached over one million participants across the country. Courts will be set up in the plaza outside of Little Caesars Arena, inside the arena and on adjacent side streets surrounding the arena. The event will feature a main stage with live music and all-day entertainment, food and beverage options as well as fan engagement enhanced by supporting partner StockX.

“The Detroit Pistons are pleased to announce a new summer 3-on-3 basketball tournament that will bring basketball players and fans together for a day of exciting summer competition and entertainment,” said Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem. “We look forward to watching players of all ages and skill levels compete in a way that supports a key pillar of our ‘Basketball For All’ program – making the game of basketball accessible for everyone.”

The Detroit Pistons “Basketball For All” community program was launched last summer and runs concurrently with the organization’s six-year neighborhood court refurbishment project. Elements of the program include providing basketballs to Detroit youth, encouraging basketball participation and usage of refurbished courts and teaching the benefits of basketball.

The new Detroit Pistons 3-on-3 Tournament will include opening festivities and community engagement elements at one of the refurbished city courts which will be announced on a later date. For more information on Pistons 3-on-3 tournament, visit www.pistons.com/3on3.