Detroit Pistons Announce Community Activation Events In Advance of Inaugural 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

Pistons Employees Take Part in “Basketball For All” Community Day of Service and Host Pistons Academy Clinic to Beautify and Activate Rouge Park on July 11

Campus Martius 3-on-3 Participant Registration Rally to Include Shooting Contests and StockX “Hall of Fake” Display on July 12

DETROIT, MI – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the organization will hold two community engagement events on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12 leading up to the club’s inaugural 3-on-3 Tournament beginning Saturday, July 13 at Little Caesars Arena.

The Detroit Pistons and Rock Ventures will join together for a “Basketball For All” Community Day of Service on Thursday, July 11 at Rouge Park to clean and beautify the park for neighborhood residents. Beautification activities will include tree planting, brush clearing and clean-up, parking lot striping, painting and picnic table construction utilizing approximately 100 employees. Additionally, the club with host a free Pistons Academy basketball clinic for youngsters in the neighborhood on the newly-renovated Pistons basketball court at the park. The Rouge Park basketball court was one of six community court renovations completed by the Detroit Pistons and the city of Detroit last summer. Since moving back to Detroit, the organization has committed to investing $2.5 million in the renovation and refurbishment of 60 basketball courts over six years.

Campus Martius will play host to the Detroit Pistons 3-on-3 Tournament registration rally on Friday, July 12 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. All registered 3-on-3 tournament participants are encouraged to arrive from 12 – 2:00 p.m. to pick up their tournament packet and stay for an afternoon full of events. Activations will include a free throw and 3-point shooting contest open to the public, a StockX “Hall of Fake” display, music from live DJ’s and give-a-ways from the Detroit Pistons, including tickets to Opening Night 2019.

The StockX "Hall of Fake" is a curated exhibition of the most deceiving fakes to have crossed the desks of StockX’s top authenticators. The items span four StockX verticals —sneakers, streetwear, handbags, and watches — and were all caught in the authentication process. The exhibition offers up a first-hand look at how much effort goes into making a fake, how hard it is to detect, and what to look out for as a consumer.

Following is a run-down of Detroit Pistons 3-on-3 Tournament events:

Thursday, July 11 – Detroit Pistons Community Day at Rouge Park – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• “Basketball For All” Day of Service with Detroit Pistons and Rock Ventures employees

• Pistons Academy Clinic - 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Friday, July 12 – Detroit Pistons 3-on-3 Tournament Kick Off at Campus Martius

• Detroit Pistons Activation, StockX “Hall of Shame” display, 12 – 4 p.m.

o Registered Team Tournament Packet Pick-up, 12 – 2 p.m.

o Free Throw / Three-Point Contests, 12 – 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 13 – Main Event: Detroit Pistons Inaugural 3-on-3 Tournament

• Dribble-Up Ceremony, Little Caesars Arena, 7:30 – 8:15 a.m.

• Pistons Academy Clinic, Little Caesars Arena, 8:30 – 9 a.m.

• Opening Remarks, Little Caesars Arena, 9 – 9:05 a.m.

• Outdoor Games, 18 courts surrounding Little Caesars Arena, 9:05 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Final Games, Little Caesars Arena (Center Court), 4 – 6 p.m.

“We’re excited to activate our inaugural Detroit Pistons 3-on-3 Tournament in a way brings meaningful impact off the court and in the community,” said Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem. “By having our employees and Pistons Legends working side-by-side with residents to beautify and program the new Pistons court at Rouge Park on Thursday, July 11 while also creating a fun environment in Campus Martius on Friday, July 12 for teams registering and playing in a premier 3-on-3 tournament, we hope to build this marquee event into a summer basketball activation that thrives in the city for years to come.”

The Detroit Pistons 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will begin Saturday, July 13 with a ceremonial “Dribble Up” as Detroit youth will join local dignitaries and the Pistons entertainment teams to dribble basketballs to Little Caesars Arena. Spectators will be invited to the grandstands to watch as Detroit youth participate in a Pistons Academy Clinic, followed by Pistons main stage live music and entertainment, and a full day of 3-on-3 basketball. Games will be spread across 18 courts on the streets surrounding Little Caesars Arena.

For select divisions, championship games will be played on the Pistons’ home court inside Little Caesars Arena from 4 to 6 p.m. Elite division winners will earn the opportunity to tryout with the Detroit Pistons NBA G-League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive. Pistons Legends and the Pistons entertainment teams, including the dance team and dunk team, will be on-site to energize spectators.

With more than 30 divisions, including a wheelchair and special needs division, the 3-on-3 Tournament is open to men and women, girls and boys ages eight and above, throughout Metro Detroit and the region. Two hundred teams comprised of 800-1,000 players will compete for the 3-on-3 championship title. To learn more or to register in the tournament, visit www.pistons.com/3on3.

Artwork for the official tournament basketball, created by a local artist, will be announced at a later date. The tournament is presented in partnership with Hoop It Up, the original 3-on-3 tour, established in 1989. Over the past three decades, Hoop It Up has reached more than one million participants across the country.

About StockX: Detroit-based StockX was launched in February 2016 as the world's first 'Stock Market of Things,' combining positive attributes and benefits

of a stock market and an online consumer secondary market. The StockX platform currently conducts buying and selling in four consumer categories: sneakers, watches, handbags and streetwear. StockX provides real-time, credible pricing complete with live bids and offers, as well as timestamped transactions, so all participants can make their buy and sell decisions based on transparent and visible information. The StockX exchange also provides in-depth market analysis, individual portfolio tracking, historical sales and volume metrics. StockX is the neutral and credible third-party authenticator of products traded on its exchange. Buyers no longer need to do background performance checks on individual sellers in making their decision to purchase any product. All trades are completely anonymous on StockX for both buyers and sellers. This allows for complete protection against biases and other factors that would otherwise distort a free, visible and open marketplace. Buyers and sellers benefit from the liquidity of the StockX platform. The challenge in many active secondary markets for 'things' has historically been highly fragmented, opaque, and littered with fraud. This prevented these marketplaces to emerge into accessible, trustworthy, and visible platforms that would naturally attract the large number of buyers and sellers necessary for liquidity. The StockX platform solves all of these challenges. StockX currently features a wide range of brands across verticals including sneaker mainstays Jordan Brand, adidas, and Nike; Supreme, BAPE, Palace, and Kith in the streetwear category; handbag leaders Louis Vuitton, Goyard, Gucci, and Chanel; and Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Omega among other timepiece brands.

For more information, or to buy and sell on the platform, visit stockx.com.

Detroit Pistons “Basketball For All”: The Detroit Pistons launched its “Basketball For All” community program last summer to run concurrently with the organization’s six-year neighborhood court refurbishment project. Elements of the program include providing basketballs to Detroit youth, encouraging basketball participation and use of refurbished courts and teaching the benefits of basketball.