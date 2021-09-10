Detroit Pistons Announce 2021-22 Preseason Schedule

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today the team’s four game 2021-22 preseason schedule featuring two games at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit will host San Antonio (October 6) and Philadelphia (October 15) at home.

The Pistons’ two road games will be at Memphis (October 11) and at New York (October 13).

As part of a preseason and opening night promotion with partner Wallside Windows, fans can buy one ticket to home games vs. San Antonio (10/6), Philadelphia (10/15) and the weekend opener vs. Orlando (10/30) with Wallside Windows covering the next ticket in a special buy-one, get-one promotion. Fans can take advantage of this exclusive offer by visiting www.pistons.com/wallsidebogo.

Individual tickets for all upcoming home games during the 2021-22 season are available by visiting the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, online at www.pistons.com or at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 313 – PISTONS.

Television and radio broadcast schedules for all preseason games will also be announced at a later date.