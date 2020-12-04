Detroit Pistons Announce 2020-21 Training Camp Roster

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today the team’s 2020-21 training camp roster, including the signing of Anthony Lamb and LiAngelo Ball to contracts. Per team policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Lamb, 6-6, 225, went undrafted in the 2020 NBA draft after a four-year collegiate career at the University of Vermont. In 118 career games, he averaged 16.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. A top-10 finalist for the 2019-20 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award as a senior, Lamb was named the America East Player of the Year both as a junior and senior.

Ball, 6-5, 230, played professionally in Lithuania during the 2019-20 season.

Below is the Pistons’ 2020-21 Training Camp Roster:

NO POS NAME HT WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA/COUNTRY YRS

34 G LiAngelo Ball 6-5 230 11/24/98 Chino Hills HS/USA R

41 G/F Saddiq Bey 6-8 215 4/9/99 Villanova/USA R

45 F Sekou Doumbouya 6-9 230 12/23/00 France 1

8 G Wayne Ellington 6-4 207 11/29/87 North Carolina/USA 11

9 F Jerami Grant 6-8 210 3/12/94 Syracuse/USA 6

23 F Blake Griffin 6-10 250 3/16/89 Oklahoma/USA 10

7 G Killian Hayes 6-5 216 7/27/01 France R

20 F Josh Jackson 6-8 207 2/10/97 Kansas/USA 3

14 F Louis King 6-9 205 4/6/99 Oregon/USA 1

42 F Anthony Lamb 6-6 225 1/20/98 Vermont/USA R

38 G Saben Lee 6-2 183 6/23/99 Vanderbilt/USA R

17 G Rodney McGruder 6-4 205 7/29/91 Kansas State 4

31 F Dzanan Musa 6-9 217 5/8/99 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2

19 G/F Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 205 6/10/97 Kansas/Ukraine 2

13 C Jahlil Okafor 6-11 275 12/15/95 Duke/USA 5

24 C Mason Plumlee 6-11 245 3/25/90 Duke/USA 7

25 G Derrick Rose 6-3 200 10/4/88 Memphis/USA 11

91 G Deividas Sirvydis 6-8 190 6/10/00 Lithuania R

28 C Isaiah Stewart 6-9 250 5/22/01 Washington/USA R

55 G Delon Wright 6-5 185 4/26/92 Utah/USA 5

HEAD COACH:

Dwane Casey – Kentucky

ASSISTANT COACHES:

Sidney Lowe (North Carolina State), Sean Sweeney (St. Thomas), Micah Nori (Indiana)

ASSISTANT COACH/DIRECTOR OF PLAYER DEVELOPMENT

Tim Grgurich – Pittsburgh

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACHES

D.J. Bakker – Trinity Christian College, J.D. Dubois – Utah, Bryston Williams – Northwest Missouri State, Alex Zampier – Yale, Travon Bryant - Missouri

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACH/HEAD VIDEO COORDINATOR

Jordan Brink - Calvin

MEDICAL DIRECTOR: Bernard Condevaux – Wayne State; ATHLETIC TRAINER: Jim Scholler – Michigan

DIRECTOR OF PERFORMANCE: Trent Salo; STRENGTH & CONDITIONING COACH: Jordan Sabourin