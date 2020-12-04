Detroit Pistons Announce 2020-21 Training Camp Roster

Posted: Dec 03, 2020

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today the team’s 2020-21 training camp roster, including the signing of Anthony Lamb and LiAngelo Ball to contracts.  Per team policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Lamb, 6-6, 225, went undrafted in the 2020 NBA draft after a four-year collegiate career at the University of Vermont.  In 118 career games, he averaged 16.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.  A top-10 finalist for the 2019-20 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award as a senior, Lamb was named the America East Player of the Year both as a junior and senior.

Ball, 6-5, 230, played professionally in Lithuania during the 2019-20 season. 

Below is the Pistons’ 2020-21 Training Camp Roster:

 

NO   POS  NAME                                      HT             WT                           DOB              PRIOR TO NBA/COUNTRY              YRS

34      G      LiAngelo Ball                        6-5             230                 11/24/98             Chino Hills HS/USA                   R

41 G/F      Saddiq Bey                            6-8             215                      4/9/99             Villanova/USA                   R

45       F      Sekou Doumbouya            6-9             230                 12/23/00                France                    1

8        G      Wayne Ellington                 6-4             207                 11/29/87                North Carolina/USA                 11

9         F      Jerami Grant                        6-8             210                    3/12/94             Syracuse/USA                    6

23       F      Blake Griffin                      6-10             250                    3/16/89              Oklahoma/USA                 10

7        G      Killian Hayes                         6-5             216                    7/27/01             France                   R

20       F      Josh Jackson                         6-8             207                    2/10/97             Kansas/USA                    3

14       F      Louis King                              6-9             205                      4/6/99            Oregon/USA                    1

42       F      Anthony Lamb                     6-6             225                    1/20/98               Vermont/USA                   R

38      G      Saben Lee                             6-2             183                    6/23/99              Vanderbilt/USA                   R

17      G      Rodney McGruder             6-4             205                    7/29/91                  Kansas State                    4

31       F      Dzanan Musa                       6-9             217                      5/8/99              Bosnia and Herzegovina                    2

19 G/F      Svi Mykhailiuk                     6-8             205                    6/10/97                 Kansas/Ukraine                    2

13      C      Jahlil Okafor                      6-11             275                 12/15/95                Duke/USA                    5

24      C      Mason Plumlee                6-11             245                    3/25/90                  Duke/USA                    7

25      G      Derrick Rose                         6-3             200                    10/4/88               Memphis/USA                 11

91      G      Deividas Sirvydis                 6-8             190                    6/10/00                 Lithuania                   R

28      C      Isaiah Stewart                      6-9             250                    5/22/01                 Washington/USA                   R

55      G      Delon Wright                       6-5             185                    4/26/92                 Utah/USA                    5

 

 

HEAD COACH:

Dwane Casey – Kentucky

 

ASSISTANT COACHES:

Sidney Lowe (North Carolina State), Sean Sweeney (St. Thomas), Micah Nori (Indiana)

 

ASSISTANT COACH/DIRECTOR OF PLAYER DEVELOPMENT

Tim Grgurich – Pittsburgh

 

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACHES

D.J. Bakker – Trinity Christian College, J.D. Dubois – Utah, Bryston Williams – Northwest Missouri State, Alex Zampier – Yale, Travon Bryant - Missouri

 

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACH/HEAD VIDEO COORDINATOR

 Jordan Brink - Calvin

 

MEDICAL DIRECTOR: Bernard Condevaux – Wayne State; ATHLETIC TRAINER: Jim Scholler – Michigan

 

DIRECTOR OF PERFORMANCE: Trent Salo; STRENGTH & CONDITIONING COACH: Jordan Sabourin

