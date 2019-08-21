Detroit Pistons Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today the club’s five-game 2019 preseason schedule which features three games at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit’s home preseason slate includes games against Orlando (October 7), Dallas (October 9) and Cleveland (October 11).

The Pistons then travel to Philadelphia (October 15) and Charlotte (October 16) to wrap up their preseason.

Tickets for all three preseason home games are available by visiting the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, online at www.pistons.com or at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 248-377-0100.

Television and radio broadcast schedules for all preseason games will also be announced at a later date.

Below is the Pistons 2019 preseason schedule (all times are Eastern Daylight Time):