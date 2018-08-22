Detroit Pistons Announce 2018 Preseason Schedule

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the club will play two of its five preseason games at Little Caesars Arena beginning with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, October 8 (7:00 p.m.) and followed by a visit from the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, October 10 (7:00 p.m.).

Tickets for both preseason home games at Little Caesars Arena are available by visiting the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, online at www.pistons.com or at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 248-377-0100.

The Pistons will make their first visit to East Lansing since the 2000 preseason when they clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, October 12 at the Breslin Student Events Center (7:00 p.m.). Tickets start at just $15 and can be purchased beginning this Friday, August 24th at 10:00 a.m. at www.msuspartans.com, by calling 517-355-1610 or by visiting the Spartan Ticket Office (550 Harrison Road, East Lansing, MI 48823). Standard fees may apply.

Television and radio broadcast schedules for all preseason games will also be announced at a later date.

Following is the Pistons 2018 preseason schedule (all times are Eastern Daylight Time):

DETROIT PISTONS 2018 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

October 3 at Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena 8:00 p.m.

October 5 at San Antonio AT&T Center 8:30 p.m.

October 8 vs. Brooklyn Little Caesars Arena 7:00 p.m.

October 10 vs. Washington Little Caesars Arena 7:00 p.m.

October 12 at Cleveland Breslin Student Events Center (East Lansing) 7:00 p.m.