Detroit Pistons and McDonald's Team Up to Launch Special "Motor City Frontline Meals" Program

The Detroit Pistons and McDonald’s announced today the launch of a new program during May called “Motor City Frontline Meals” in which all health care workers, Detroit Police Department police officers, Detroit Fire Department firefighters, paramedics and EMT’s and Detroit Department of Transportation bus drivers can start their day the right way with a free breakfast at participating McDonald’s locations inside the city of Detroit. The companies are teaming up to thank frontline workers showing incredible dedication and providing critical services to the public while battling the COVID19 crisis.

“First responders and workers on the front lines are keeping our community safe and helping Detroit move forward during this crisis,” said Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores. “Their commitment in the face of adversity is inspiring and we are grateful for everything they do.”

From store open to 10:30 a.m. every day – beginning Monday, May 11 and ending Sunday, May 31 – all 28 McDonald’s locations inside the city of Detroit will offer Detroit health care workers, first responders and DDOT bus drivers their choice of a free breakfast bundle (Egg McMuffin or McChicken Griddles, with hash brown and either coffee or carbonated soft drink) compliments of the Detroit Pistons. Valid employee ID is required. Limit one meal per person per day and menu options may vary by restaurant. For complete program details visit www.pistons.com/frontline.

“With assistance from Doner, the local advertising agency that represents both brands, we are pleased to team up with the franchisees of all 28 McDonald’s restaurants inside the city of Detroit to support these workers and show our collective appreciation for their efforts,” said Detroit Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem.

Serving these dedicated men and women would not be possible without McDonald’s dedicated and unwavering restaurant employees, who are also doing their part to help during this time. McDonald’s has implemented nearly 50 new safety measures to help ensure the well-being of its employees and the public. Nearly all McDonald’s U.S. restaurants remain open and are offering convenient and contactless ways for customers to enjoy McDonald’s favorites through drive-thru and carry out.

Detroit Police Chief James E. Craig and Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones lauded the collaboration between the Detroit Pistons and McDonald’s and expressed appreciation for their continued support of the city’s first responders and frontline workers.

“I want to thank the Detroit Pistons and McDonald’s for their act of kindness to the brave men and women of the Detroit Police Department who continue to serve the community each and every day. First responders are my true heroes and your generosity is much appreciated,” said Chief Craig.

“The Detroit Fire Department is grateful and appreciative for the support of the Detroit Pistons and McDonald’s franchisees located throughout the city,” said Commissioner Jones. “Both organizations serve the community on multiple fronts, including this thoughtful endeavor to thank the city’s first responders and frontline workers.”

Today’s announcement by the Pistons is another mechanism in which the organization is supporting metro Detroit during the COVID-19 crisis. To learn more about current Pistons initiatives and joining relief efforts – visit www.pistons.com/covidrelief.

ABOUT McDONALD’S USA: McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent local business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

ABOUT DETROIT PISTONS: Since their arrival in 1957, the Detroit Pistons have become one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. With over 2,300 regular-season and playoff victories, the club has celebrated three NBA Championships (1989, 1990, 2004), five NBA Finals appearances (1988, 1989, 1990, 2004, 2005) and 11 Eastern Conference Finals appearances. In October 2018, the club opened the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center located in the New Center area, a campus that serves as the organization’s practice facility and corporate headquarters. Since its purchase by Michigan native Tom Gores in 2011, the organization has focused on operating as a community asset while promoting a culture of innovation and industry-leading thought.