Detroit Pistons and Isiah Imports/Cheurlin Champagne Announce Partnership

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the club is teaming up with Pistons legend Isiah Thomas on a sponsorship deal that names Cheurlin Champagne as the “official champagne of the Detroit Pistons.”

Thomas, the former NBA great who is Chairman and CEO of Isiah Imports, will host Cheurlin Champagne tasting events with fans and special guests at Little Caesars Arena and the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center on various occasions throughout the calendar year while also supporting activations with retail partners.

Other elements of the deal include in-arena video promotion on IPTV throughout Little Caesars Arena and social media partnered content and posts on Pistons Twitter, Facebook and all Pistons distribution channels. Terms of the sponsorship deal were not disclosed.

“Having the opportunity to partner with the Detroit Pistons as a former player and now Chairman and CEO of Isiah Imports is really a great honor and testament to the organization I devoted my playing career to,” said Isiah Thomas. “The Pistons’ organization has always invested in their players on and off the court. To have Cheurlin Champagne serve as the official champagne of the Detroit Pistons is a full-circle experience in my evolution from player to businessman. I am excited to share with you, my award winning Cheurlin Champagne. Our Piston family and friends deserve the best and I have always given you my best. Now again I bring you the best! I look forward to making more memories with you and Cheurlin Champagne.”

Charlie Metzger, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer for the Detroit Pistons, said the sponsorship provides a unique opportunity to work with a Pistons great.

“Isiah Thomas is one of the greatest players and most dynamic personalities in our franchise’s history and it’s great to extend that relationship here,” he said. “This is a mutually beneficial partnership that will help support Isiah’s venture into the champagne industry and allow new opportunities for our fans to connect with one of the franchise’s most iconic players.”

Widely considered the greatest player in Pistons’ history, Thomas was the first and most important building block acquired by former General Manager Jack McCloskey in constructing the Bad Boys teams that would win the first two NBA titles in franchise history (1989, 1990). The second pick in the 1981 NBA Draft, Thomas was an NBA All-Star in each of his first 12 seasons in Detroit. Each of his 979 career NBA games was played with Detroit and he averaged 19.2 points and 9.3 assists per game. Thomas was named Most Valuable Player of the NBA All-Star game twice (1984, 1986) and won the 1987 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award. He was the NBA Finals MVP when the Pistons beat Portland to win the 1990 title and would later be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000.

About the Detroit Pistons

Since their arrival in 1957, the Detroit Pistons have become one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. With over 2,300 regular-season and playoff victories, the club has celebrated three NBA Championships (1989, 1990, 2004), five NBA Finals appearances (1988, 1989, 1990, 2004, 2005) and 11 Eastern Conference Finals appearances. The club made its return to Detroit in 2017, playing games at the new state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena. The new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center located in the New Center area opened in October 2019 and serves as the organization’s practice facility and corporate headquarters. Since its purchase by Flint native Tom Gores in 2011, the organization has focused on operating as a community asset while promoting a culture of innovation and industry-leading thought.

About ISIAH Imports/Cheurlin Champagne

Born and raised on Chicago’s West Side, Isiah Lord Thomas III’s professional career spans more than three decades in sports, business, and entertainment. Isiah has garnered worldwide attention for his contributions in all levels of professional basketball, including induction into the NBA Hall of Fame, and for his distinctive business start-ups and philanthropic endeavors. A wine and champagne enthusiast, Isiah wanted a great tasting champagne without the added sugar found in most brands. His research revealed France’s champagne growers pay homage to nature focusing on soil, topography, and climate. Isiah concluded that artisanship was the answer and the future of champagne. His pursuit led him to the Cheurlin family who has crafted France’s finest champagnes since 1788. Confident they are the region’s best producer of champagne – an alliance was born. For more information on Award-winning Cheurlin Champagne products, visit www.cheurlin.com.